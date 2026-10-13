Baek Ji-young on the secret to 14 years of marital bliss with Jung Suk-won amid ‘drug controversy’: ‘Feel compassion for your partner’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Baek Ji-young candidly opened up about how she has maintained her marriage to her husband, Jung Suk-won.

Recently, a Shorts video titled ‘How to Maintain a Marriage: Advice for Seo In-young as She Remarries’ was posted on Seo In-young’s YouTube channel, ‘Seo In-young’s Gaegwacheonseon.’

When Seo In-young, who is preparing to remarry, asked Baek Ji-young for her secret to maintaining a marriage, Baek replied, “There’s nothing else,” and mentioned feeling compassion for one’s partner, making a habit of speaking kindly, and finding things to laugh about together.

Seo In-young then said, “I was so amazed. We spent several hours together at a party, and the two of them (Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won) kept laughing the whole time.”

Baek Ji-young laughed and said, “I married the funniest person I’ve ever met.” Seo In-young responded, “I don’t think my boyfriend is funny, but he says I’m funny.”

“Then that’s all that matters. There’s nothing worse than saying something funny and not having the other person laugh,” Baek Ji-young said, once again emphasizing the importance of a shared sense of humor between spouses.

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married Jung Suk-won, who is nine years her junior, in 2013, and gave birth to a daughter in 2017. In 2018, Jung was put on trial on charges of using drugs and sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. After taking time for self-reflection and putting his career on hold, he resumed his activities in 2024 by appearing in a play. The couple also appear together on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel, where they continue to show their distinctive chemistry.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.