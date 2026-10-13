Star couple who captivated Korea and Japan welcome first child five years after marriage: “We will grow together as parents”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Japanese stars Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino have welcomed their first child, five years after getting married.

Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino announced the birth on the 13th through their respective official websites.

“Thanks to the help and support of so many people, we were able to reach this day safely,” the couple said. “We hope to take good care of this precious new life and grow together, as parents and as individuals, so that we can spend peaceful and fulfilling days.”

They added, “We would be grateful if you would continue to watch over us warmly.” However, they did not disclose specific details, such as the child’s sex or the exact date of the birth.

The two first met while playing a married couple in the TBS drama The Full-Time Wife Escapist, which aired in 2016. They later became a real-life couple, announced their marriage in 2021, and became parents five years later.

Yui Aragaki, born in 1988, made her debut as a fashion magazine model in 2001. She went on to appear in dramas including Dragon Zakura, My Boss, My Hero, Code Blue, Legal High and We Can't Become Beasts, establishing herself as one of Japan’s leading actresses. She is also widely loved in South Korea.

Gen Hoshino, born in 1981, has appeared in a variety of productions, including the dramas The Full-Time Wife Escapist and MIU404. He is also active as a singer, in addition to being an actor.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.