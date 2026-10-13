Mija Breaks Down in Tears After Father Jang Gwang Gets a “Possible Cancer” Finding: “I Cried for a Week Waiting for the Retest Results; Thankfully, They Were Clear”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Mija shared how her father’s health checkup results had left her breathing a sigh of relief.

On the 13th, Mija shared the story of her father’s health checkup on social media.

She began, “A family party for the first time in a while,” and added, “Something big happened in our family.” She went on to explain what had happened: “At Dad’s health checkup a while ago, they said he needed a follow-up exam. Several signs suggested a serious illness (cancer...).”

Mija said she had to wait a week for the results after having a follow-up examination at Severance Hospital. She opened up about how anxious she had felt at the time, saying, “I was a complete mess, crying by myself before I even knew, while waiting a whole week for the results!”

Above all, as she worried about her father’s health, feelings she had not recognized before came rushing over her. Mija added, “All I could think about were the things I’d done wrong to Dad,” and, “It hit me that my parents won’t be by my side forever...”

But the long-awaited test results brought welcome relief. Mija shared her joy, saying, “But then the results came out yesterday, and they said everything was completely clear,” and, “Tears of gratitude poured down...” With the results coming back clear despite the suspicion of a serious illness, all the worry and anxiety that had built up came pouring out as tears in an instant.

She also expressed her gratitude to her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, for being by her side through the difficult time. Mija said, “I’m so grateful to my husband for going to the hospital with my dad in my place,” thanking him for accompanying her father through the follow-up examination.

With the test results thankfully clear, the family celebrated and shared their joy. Mija said that while she was at work, her father and husband went to a grilled hagfish restaurant and then a tuna restaurant, just the two of them, to celebrate. She added, “We all got together at dawn,” sharing that her family had gathered to celebrate the good news.

Meanwhile, Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae. She married comedian Kim Tae-hyun, who is six years her senior, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.