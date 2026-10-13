Lee Hyori’s Awkward Look: Gray Tracksuit, Red Socks and Leopard-Print Shoes—Her Face Saved It

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As singer Lee Hyori and the other members throw themselves into rehearsals ahead of Fin.K.L’s full-group comeback, set to happen for the first time in about 21 years, her distinctive style shining even in her casual everyday life has caught the eye.

On the 13th, Lee Hyori posted a photo on her social media without any particular caption. In the photo, she appears to be taking a mirror selfie while continuing to rehearse with the other Fin.K.L members.

What stands out most is Lee Hyori’s signature, stylish flair. She added a striking touch to her comfortable tracksuit by pairing it with vivid red socks and eye-catching leopard-print shoes. Even in rehearsal-room attire that could easily seem ordinary, she showed off her individuality with bold patterns and vivid colors. Lee Hyori stands out for maintaining her exceptional fashion sense even in her unadorned, everyday appearance.

In particular, her way of completing a look by pairing relaxed clothing with distinctive pieces once again underscores the presence of Lee Hyori, who has long been loved as a fashion icon. Without stage costumes or flashy styling, she naturally brought out her own vibe and exuded the charm of an “original fashionista.”

Attention is also turning to Fin.K.L’s full-group activities, which are approaching after a long wait. Gemstone E&M previously officially announced that the four Fin.K.L members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri—are preparing for full-group activities for the first time in about 21 years. Fans’ anticipation is growing at the news that the four members, who have each been active in their own fields, will reunite.

Fin.K.L is returning to official group activities for the first time in about 21 years, since releasing the digital single “Forever Fin.K.L” in 2005. Attention is focused on the performances and music Fin.K.L will present once again as a full group, as the group remains in the memories of many even after all this time.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.