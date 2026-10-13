“Premarital Pregnancy → Surprise Wedding”: Kim Yong-ji Reveals Her Handsome Husband: “I’m Married Now”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Yong-ji shared her thoughts on getting married and revealed her bridal look. After announcing her surprise wedding and then her pregnancy, Kim said she was making a fresh start and thanked everyone who had congratulated her.

On the 13th, Kim Yong-ji posted a Polaroid photo on her social media along with the message, “I’m married now. Thank you for your congratulations.”

The released photo showed Kim Yong-ji on her wedding day. She paired a pure-white wedding dress with a lace veil, displaying an elegant yet fresh charm. Her husband, dressed in a tuxedo, stayed by her side and had a reassuring air about him. The photo capturing a happy moment for the couple has been released, and interest in their wedding continues.

Kim Yong-ji previously married her non-celebrity Japanese husband on the 11th at a location in Seoul. Fellow entertainers including actress Kim Go-eun, her classmate from the Korea National University of Arts’ 2010 cohort, as well as Bae Jung-nam, Lee Dong-wook, Kim Bum and Ryu Kyung-soo attended the wedding and wished the couple well. Colleagues who had remained close to her reportedly gathered to celebrate the start of a new chapter in Kim Yong-ji’s life.

In particular, according to a report by Star News, Kim Yong-ji reportedly held a gender reveal party at the reception after the wedding, where she also shared the news of her pregnancy. The party also revealed that the baby she is expecting is a girl. With the news of a baby following the happy news of her marriage, Kim is celebrating two joyous occasions.

Kim Yong-ji, born in 1991, made her debut as an advertising model in 2015 before expanding her career into acting. Starting with the 2018 tvN drama “Mr. Sunshine,” she made a name for herself playing distinctive characters in “Tale of the Nine Tailed,” Netflix’s “Somebody” and “The Art of Sarah,” among others.

Kim Yong-ji has announced a fresh start in life, sharing news of her pregnancy after her surprise wedding. Having continued to work steadily as an actress, she is drawing interest for what she will do next.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.