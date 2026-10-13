Lee Min-jung sets fifth-grade son’s allowance at 40,000 won a week: “Including weekends... Now you buy it yourself”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Min-jung set her son Jun-hoo’s allowance at 40,000 won a week.

On the 13th, a video titled “The Day Lee Min-jung Decided on an Allowance for Her Elementary-School-Age Son” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ.”

That day, before deciding on an appropriate allowance for her son Jun-hoo, Lee Min-jung first asked how much he wanted. Jun-hoo replied, “I’d like you to give me just a little more than 100,000 won a month.”

Lee Min-jung said, “Mom will look at everything, and if there’s anything left over, I’ll figure things out so you can do what you want.”

To find out how much he actually spent, Lee Min-jung followed Jun-hoo along his usual route home from school. She stopped at the convenience store, Korean snack shop, taco shop and other places her son often visits, and couldn’t hide her surprise at how much higher prices were than she had expected.

Lee Min-jung said that Jun-hoo uses an allowance card. “I like the allowance card. It’s linked to Jun-hoo, me and his dad, so when he uses it, my husband and I get a notification telling us how much he spent. Multiple people can also transfer money to it.” She explained, “Since minors can’t get cards, the mother of one of Jun-hoo’s friends recommended an allowance card, so we started using one.”

At the end, Lee Min-jung stopped at a school-supply store. “Until now, Jun-hoo hasn’t bought the things he needs himself; he’s gone with me to buy them. Since I paid, he doesn’t know how much they cost,” she said, and had him buy his school supplies himself with his allowance from then on. But Lee Min-jung herself seemed more engrossed in shopping for herself than in her son’s school supplies, which amused viewers.

After finishing all their stops, Lee Min-jung calculated Jun-hoo’s expected expenses. She said, “Even so, if I were to give him enough allowance that he could save up and buy something for himself in a month, I think I’d have to give him around 12,000 won a day.”

After giving it some thought, Lee Min-jung set Jun-hoo’s allowance at 40,000 won a week, taking into account the cost of school supplies and his weekend spending.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.