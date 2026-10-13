Brian downs 14 supplement pills at once... Production team stunned: “Can you swallow all that?”

[Sportschosun reporter Sohee Kim] Singer Brian showed his exceptional love of supplements, revealing his devoted “supplement enthusiast” side.

On the 13th, a video titled “Fly to the Sky’s Comeback Is Near: First-Ever Look at a First-Generation Idol’s Pre-Comeback Routine (Skin Care, Body Care, Mental Care)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel The Brian.

The video showed Brian’s daily routine of caring for his body and mind ahead of Fly to the Sky’s comeback. As he prepared for the group’s return after a long hiatus, Brian openly shared his personal self-care routine and stressed the need for supplements, saying that what goes into the body is just as important as exercise.

That day, Brian said, “You have to exercise, but what goes into your body is important too,” and introduced the various supplements he regularly takes. They ranged from magnesium and arginine to hyaluronic acid and multivitamins.

Brian’s hands were piled high with supplements, both large and small, and the production staff watching could not hide their amazement. “Putting the number aside, can you swallow one that big?” they asked, expressing doubt about the enormous quantity and size.

Brian responded casually, asking, “Is this big?” He also anticipated the reaction his supplement intake might prompt. “It’s obvious people will comment, ‘Eating that much is bad for your liver,’” he said, drawing laughter.

But Brian’s faith in supplements was unwavering. “I can definitely feel a difference. I can definitely feel myself getting healthier now. That’s why I need to take them,” he said, emphasizing the changes he had noticed. He added, “Even my manager is surprised to see me swallowing these,” noting that he regularly takes an unusually large number of supplements.

Brian eventually announced, “I’ll show you a magic trick,” and set about taking his supplements. He popped as many as 14 into his mouth and swallowed them all at once, astonishing the production staff. His unhesitating gulp prompted gasps of admiration on set.

That was not all. Brian joked, “Doesn’t my mouth smell like a hospital?” drawing laughter, then took three more olive oil capsules, proving his exceptional love of supplements. His meticulous self-care ahead of the comeback, paired with his characteristically upbeat banter, captured attention.

Reporter Sohee Kim | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.