Seol In-ah and Im Si-wan share romantic vibes even off-screen: “It gives me butterflies”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah struck up a romantic vibe as they exchanged special compliments and stories about thoughtful gifts for each other.

On the 13th, the YouTube channel TEO released a video of Salon Drip featuring Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah, the leads of tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama My Guilty Man.

In the video, Seol In-ah moved to sit right next to Im Si-wan when Jang Do-yeon asked her to change seats, sitting close beside him. The caption “The direction of the heart cannot be hidden” also appeared onscreen, highlighting the romantic atmosphere between the two.

Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah said they often hear people around them say, “You two look good together” and “Your visuals go well together.” Looking at them, Jang Do-yeon also described them as “a meeting between a pretty man and a handsome woman.”

Seol In-ah said, “I’m surprised every time I go to the set. He’s so handsome and pretty,” referring to Im Si-wan. “I tell him, ‘Oppa, you look so handsome today,’ and ‘You look handsome today too.’”

When Jang Do-yeon asked whether she had often complimented other actors on their looks before, Seol In-ah candidly replied, “I don’t think I have.” Jang Do-yeon urged them on, exclaiming, “Get this livestream going right away.”

Seol In-ah also praised Im Si-wan’s thoughtful side. She said, “On Valentine’s Day or White Day, Im Si-wan writes me a little note and gives it to me with candy or delicious chocolate.”

When Jang Do-yeon asked whether he had always been the type to make a fuss over anniversaries, Im Si-wan replied, “Until now, I’ve been someone who thought there was no point in celebrating things like that.”

Seol In-ah, hearing this for the first time, couldn’t hide her surprise. “Really? That gives me butterflies,” she said. Watching the curious vibe between the two, Jang Do-yeon made them laugh by saying, “Keep it up. Please, I’m begging you. Just date each other.”

Meanwhile, tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama My Guilty Man, starring Im Si-wan and Seol In-ah, premieres on the 19th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.