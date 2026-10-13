Poongja Undergoes Another Plastic Surgery After Losing 40 kg... “So Far, Costs Alone Total 150 Million Won”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Broadcaster Poongja surprised viewers by revealing that she had spent at least 190 million won on plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

A video was posted on the YouTube channel Poongja TV on the 13th, titled “Plastic Surgery Talk: From the First Reveal of Recent Surgery to Side Effects, People Who Spent the Price of an Apartment on Cosmetic Procedures.”

That day, Poongja opened up about the areas where she had undergone plastic surgery, saying, “I had gum reshaping. When I watched old broadcasts, half my gums showed when I smiled, and it stressed me out.”

She continued, “After nose surgery, the area gets a little numb, so my lips don’t lift. I noticed the difference between showing my gums and not showing them, so when I had dental work, I also had a round gum-reduction procedure. But I’m not satisfied with it.”

Poongja also said she had surgery on her teeth, forehead and eyes. “My double-eyelid surgery was one-shot, one-kill. Three hospitals turned me down for lateral canthoplasty, so I went to one that said it was possible and had it done,” she said. “It turned out well, but my eyes looked like a wildcat’s, so I went to a hospital again and had dual canthoplasty. But I developed a side effect where the skin under my eyes rolled inward, so I ended up having lower eyelid surgery. I’ve had eye surgery four times alone.”

Poongja also revealed that she had undergone nose surgery five times, breast surgery three times and chin liposuction three times. Hearing this, Seo-gi Channel joked, “It’s a miracle you can talk. The fact that you’re breathing could itself be a miracle,” drawing laughs.

She also revealed the procedures she had after losing 40 kg. “As of the filming date, I’ve lost 40 kg. When you lose weight, your skin inevitably gets loose, so I was worried and had a mini facelift,” Poongja confessed. “While I was at it, I also had the muscles under my double chin tied together.”

Poongja said the total cost of her plastic surgeries was, “I think the bare minimum would be 150 million won.” As for cosmetic procedures, she said, “I think it’s around 40 to 50 million won.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.