Ko So-young shocked as five pet dogs cross the rainbow bridge one after another: “I couldn’t have dogs for a while”

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Ko So-young shocked as five pet dogs cross the rainbow bridge one after another: “I couldn’t have dogs for a while”

[Jo Yun-seon, reporter for Sportschosun] Ko So-young admitted that after losing five pet dogs one after another, she couldn’t have another dog for a while.

On the 13th, a video titled “‘Female Kang Hyung-wook’: How Ko So-young subdues a devil dog in one go” was posted on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel.

That day, Ko So-young visited an animal shelter for abandoned dogs and volunteered. Having raised dogs for a long time, she showed how adept she was, feeding the dogs at the shelter and taking large dogs for walks.

“I had large dogs before I got married. I had them until Jun-hyeok was little, after I got married,” Ko So-young said.

She said she had raised dogs since the early years of elementary school. “When I was little, I thought they just left when they got old. I suppose that was because I was too young to understand. But as I grew up and saw dogs leave when they got old, I realized I couldn’t bear to have them anymore,” she admitted.

She added, “At one point, I had as many as five dogs. They all died one after another. Since they were around the same age, they passed away around the same time, so I didn’t have dogs for a while after that.”

Ko So-young shocked as five pet dogs cross the rainbow bridge one after another: “I couldn’t have dogs for a while”

She also shared the story of adopting a dog she met on a film set. Ko So-young recalled, “A long time ago, we were filming the movie ‘Gumiho’ at Bukhansan, and there was a dog that came to me every day. I thought it belonged to a restaurant nearby that sold ginseng chicken soup.”

She continued, “The owner said, ‘Why does it like you, Ms. Ko, so much? Take it home and keep it,’ so I really did. Then the owner made a big fuss, searching for the dog and saying it had gone missing. I felt so bad and said, ‘I thought you meant I should take it home and keep it.’ The owner replied, ‘If you want to keep it, go ahead,’ so I really did bring it home,” she explained.

Her extraordinary love of animals, which went back to her childhood, also came to light. Ko So-young said, “When I was young, there were even dog-meat restaurants openly operating in Seocho-dong. Whenever dogs were tied up out front, I would go and untie them, but even when I told them to run away, they wouldn’t.”

She added, “I was in middle school, and a group of friends who loved dogs and I would stake out the area. We’d untie the dogs and tell them to run away.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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