Hwang Bo-ra’s Mother Was Said to Have Severe Depression Amid Grandchild Care—Now She Bristles at Her Daughter’s Second-Child Plans: “Who’s Going to Raise It?” (Boraiety)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Hwang Bo-ra showed the relatable, bickering side of a mother-daughter relationship as she clashed with her mother over plans for a second child.

A video titled “Taking My Parents, Exhausted from Caring for Their Grandchild in Their Later Years, on a Date—and Bursting into Tears | Grandchild Care in Later Life, Son-Raising Vlog” was released on the YouTube channel “Boravariety” on the 13th.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra visited the nighttime banquet at Changgyeonggung Palace with her parents. Explaining why she had arranged the outing, she said, “My mom and dad recently had dementia screenings, and they’ve been working so hard looking after the baby. I wanted to make some memories with my family, so we came.” It had previously emerged in a video that Hwang Bo-ra’s mother had been diagnosed with severe depression, prompting concern. Against that backdrop, Hwang Bo-ra’s deep affection for her parents and the time they spent together as a family felt all the more meaningful.

The moment that drew the most attention that day was the wish-making session. Hwang Bo-ra wrote down a wish for a second child. As she openly expressed her hope for another child, her mother, watching her, reacted quite differently.

Hwang Bo-ra’s father made the same wish as his daughter, but her mother complained, “If you wish for a second child, are you going to have another one? Who do you expect to raise it?” Since she already works hard caring for her grandchild Woo-in, it seemed she was worried about the practical burden of childcare when her daughter began planning for a second child as well.

In response to her mother’s scolding, Hwang Bo-ra grumbled, “Come on, I came here in a good mood. Can’t I even write down my own wish? Do I have to tell Mom about my wish before I write it down?” The daughter’s desire for a second child and the mother’s concern about the burden of childcare clashed, leading to a back-and-forth between them. Even as they bickered, the two put on forced smiles for a commemorative photo, showing a very real family dynamic.

But the mood changed during the banquet that followed. Hwang Bo-ra went up onstage and read a letter she had prepared for her parents. Although the mother and daughter usually bickered playfully, Hwang Bo-ra could not contain her emotions and burst into tears as she expressed her heartfelt feelings for her parents.

Hwang Bo-ra confessed, “My heart breaks when I see my mom and dad, whose hair is getting grayer and whose strength isn’t what it used to be, looking after Woo-in. One day, I read this in Mom’s diary: ‘I’m grinding down my whole soul to care for Woo-in. Woo-in, you must always answer Grandma’s calls.’ I cried for a long time.”

She went on to express her gratitude for her parents’ love and sacrifice, saying, “Even when money was tight, you went without clothes or food yourselves but raised your only daughter as the most precious person in the world. I think it’s only after having a child that I can begin to understand how parents feel.” Her calm yet heartfelt account of her parents’ feelings—something she only came to understand after becoming a parent herself—touched viewers.

Hwang Bo-ra’s heartfelt words for her parents did not end there. Recalling the promise her parents had made to her husband when they married, she expressed her gratitude once again.

Hwang Bo-ra said, “I won’t forget the words you gave your son-in-law when we got married: ‘When you’re having a hard time and feel exhausted, we’ll be parents like a great zelkova tree in a small village.’ Mom and Dad, now we’ll be your great zelkova tree. So please stay by our side for a long, long time. I love you both more than my own life.” Her words left a deep impression.

Even after the event ended, Hwang Bo-ra could not stop crying. When she looked at her parents’ longevity portraits, she could not hide how upset she was to see that they looked much different than she had expected.

Hwang Bo-ra broke down in tears, saying, “Mom and Dad look so old. They didn’t look this old. They’ve aged so much. Their hair is so gray, too. They weren’t like this before. It’s upsetting. They look so old. Shouldn’t have taken them.” Seeing how time had taken its toll on her parents, who work so hard for her and her son Woo-in, Hwang Bo-ra revealed a mix of sadness and guilt. Her apparent realization that the time she has with her parents cannot last forever made the moment even more poignant.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.