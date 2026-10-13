Sung Yu-ri’s 4-year-old twin daughters cut through the water holding kickboards... Double the cuteness in pink swim caps

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer and actress Sung Yu-ri drew attention by sharing an adorable glimpse of life with her 4-year-old twin daughters.

On the 13th, Sung Yu-ri posted photos on her social media without any particular comment.

The photos show Sung Yu-ri’s twin daughters swimming. The twins are swimming in pink caps and pink goggles. Wearing pink caps and goggles, the two girls hold onto kickboards side by side as they move forward through the water. Their close-together swim brings smiles to those who see them.

Their mother, Sung Yu-ri, covered the twins’ faces with cute characters, but their partly visible poses, seemingly focused on swimming, and their endearing appearance made them twice as cute.

Meanwhile, Sung Yu-ri married professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017, and welcomed twin daughters in January 2022.

Sung Yu-ri is currently practicing with Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, and Lee Jin ahead of Fin.K.L’s full-group activities, set to take place for the first time in about 21 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.