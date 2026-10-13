'Heart Signal 4' alum Kim Ji-young loses 16 kg just two months after giving birth, then suffers repeated nosebleeds... “Was the weight loss too rapid?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Ji-young, who appeared on 'Heart Signal 4,' suspected that rapid weight loss might be causing her frequent nosebleeds after losing 16 kg in about two months following childbirth.

On the 13th, a video titled “I became a mom, but I don’t want to lose myself either. Finding my balance” was posted on the YouTube channel 'Kim Ji-young.'

In the video, Kim Ji-young suddenly had a nosebleed while getting ready to go out for an ophthalmology appointment. She covered her nose with a tissue to stop the unexpected bleeding and responded with concern, saying, “I’ve been getting nosebleeds this often lately. What’s going on?” She added, “Maybe I lost weight too quickly,” and mentioned recent changes in her body.

Kim Ji-young gave birth to a daughter on July 20. She said her weight had risen to 71 kg when she was full-term, and she lost 16 kg in about two months after giving birth. However, no direct link between frequent nosebleeds and weight loss has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young became known after appearing on Channel A’s 'Heart Signal 4,' which aired in 2023. She married businessman Yoon Soo-young, who is six years her senior, in February and gave birth to her first daughter in July of the same year. Kim Ji-young currently shares her childbirth experience and everyday life as a parent on social media and her YouTube channel, engaging with her followers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.