Lee Hyun-woo Taken Aback by Sung Si-kyung’s Past Attitude: “He Wasn’t That Intimidated by His Seniors; I Thought, ‘Is He Just Like That?’” (I’ll Call You)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sung Si-kyung drew laughs as he recalled how he used to approach his seniors without hesitation.

A video titled “Sung Si-kyung’s I’ll Call You | Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Chang-sub” was released on the 13th on Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel. Singer Lee Hyun-woo and Lee Chang-sub, a former member of the group BtoB, appeared as guests and chatted with Sung Si-kyung about various topics.

Lee Chang-sub drew attention when he revealed that junior singer Park Jae-jung feels intimidated by Sung Si-kyung. Sung then asked Lee Hyun-woo, “Hyung, you noticed that, didn’t you? I wasn’t very intimidated by my seniors,” bringing up what he was usually like.

Lee Hyun-woo replied, “He wasn’t that intimidated by us. So I thought, ‘Is he just naturally like that?’” drawing laughs. He was recalling how Sung Si-kyung had been particularly unreserved in approaching his seniors.

Lee Hyun-woo nevertheless spoke positively about Sung Si-kyung’s personality. “He’s pretty consistent. Since he’s consistent, it doesn’t seem strange,” he said, adding, “People know him and think, ‘Ah, that’s just Si-kyung’s character.’ It doesn’t bother me.”

Sung Si-kyung also explained that there was a reason for his personality. “My excuse is that my father was the youngest, and I’m the youngest too,” he said. “My older male cousins are all between 70 and 80 years old. So I’m the youngest of the youngest, and I’m very used to calling people hyung and noona.”

Sung Si-kyung went on to express his affection for Lee Hyun-woo. “I thought you were so cool, and I really liked you,” he said, then added with a laugh, “Was the problem that I wasn’t intimidated enough by you?” He joked that although he respected his seniors, perhaps he had been too casual with them.

Lee Hyun-woo defended Sung Si-kyung, saying, “No. You were a warm-hearted junior.” Lee Chang-sub agreed, adding, “He’s a warm older brother to me, too,” bringing a heartwarming note to the conversation.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.