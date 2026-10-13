Go Eun-ah spent the price of a car on revision rhinoplasty—but three years later, signs of “contracture”: “My nose is turning up. What do I do?” (Bangane)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Go Eun-ah found herself worried and troubled once again about the condition of her nose while looking at old photos.

On the 13th, a video titled “A year after the wedding, the family sees the wedding photos—everyone’s reaction lol. I’m sorry” was posted on the YouTube channel Bangane.

That day, Go Eun-ah belatedly looked through the wedding album from her younger brother Mir’s wedding, which he had posted in December last year. Go Eun-ah and their eldest sister repeatedly exclaimed, “So pretty,” while Mir chimed in, “She’s incredible, isn’t she?”—showing his affection for his wife.

Mir also showed photos of Go Eun-ah and their eldest sister, saying the wedding photos included the family, too. But their delight was short-lived: Go Eun-ah scrutinized her old photos and then asked an unexpected question.

“I’m going to ask seriously. Has my nose become more upturned since then?” Go Eun-ah asked. Comparing the shape of her nose in the old photos with how it looks now, she worried that the tip might appear to have turned upward.

After taking a close look at the photos, Go Eun-ah’s sister said, “It definitely has. In this one, the nostrils are lower.” Hearing her sister’s explanation, Go Eun-ah soon looked serious and worried, “Then what do I do? Is it contracture again?”

Watching this, Mir showed his characteristic playfulness despite his sister’s concern. “You’ll have to go for another consultation. This is going to get great views,” he said, drawing laughs. His excitement at the thought of turning it into new content, quite apart from his concern about his sister’s nose, had everyone roaring with laughter.

Go Eun-ah’s concerns about her nose are also related to her history of having spoken publicly several times about her nose surgeries. She said that in 2023, after suffering harm in a medical accident, she underwent revision surgery on her nose for more than nine hours. She also surprised people by revealing that the cost of the revision surgery was “the price of a new midsize car.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.