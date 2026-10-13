36-year-old Yoon Nam-no turns down a blind date with a flight attendant despite being single for six years: “I’m scared” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Chef Yoon Nam-no opened up about a woman who made an assertive move on him.

Cartoonist and chef Kim Poong and chef Yoon Nam-no appeared as guests on KBS2’s Problem Child in House, which aired on the 13th.

That day, Yoon Nam-no said, “I didn’t know I was in demand,” and shared an anecdote that made him realize he had recently become a popular figure.

He said, “I’m introverted in everyday life, but I’m fine eating alone,” then recalled, “I was eating by myself at a gukbap restaurant when a woman sitting across from me said, ‘What do you think of me?’” His story surprised the others. He went on, “I have to enjoy my food while it’s hot, though,” recalling the moment. He added, “I put on my earphones, ate by myself, said goodbye, and left,” drawing laughs.

Kim Poong said, “A friend of mine who’s a flight attendant singled out Chef Nam-no and said they wanted to meet him. When I told him, he said it was scary,” recounting Yoon Nam-no’s reaction at the time.

Yoon Nam-no candidly said, “I’ve never been on a blind date, not even once. I’m more comfortable meeting someone naturally,” and added, “I haven’t dated for six years.”

He said, “I got dumped by them all in December while I was working as a chef,” and explained, “Chefs are busiest at the end of the year. We absolutely have to work on Christmas. But they’d all make comparisons, asking, ‘Aren’t you seeing a boyfriend?’”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.