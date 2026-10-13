Yoon Nam-no’s “terror-level” subway mishap: 10 knives spill out — “Everyone ran away while I picked them up” (“Problem Child in House”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Chef Yoon Nam-no recounted a harrowing experience in which his knife bag ripped open on the subway, startling passengers.

Cartoonist and chef Kim Poong and chef Yoon Nam-no appeared as guests on KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 13th.

That day, Yoon Nam-no said, “I was once misunderstood in everyday life,” and continued, “I was at Cheongdam Station on the subway carrying a loose knife bag when the bottom of the bag gave way.” He explained, “One knife came out, and then the handles came tumbling out with a clatter. There were about 10.”

Yoon Nam-no reenacted the expression he had while picking up the knives. As he frantically gathered them, his wild-eyed look only added to the scene, and everyone on the subway screamed and was startled. Kim Poong made everyone laugh, saying, “When Nam-no’s eyes go wide, he’s scary. With the dark circles under his eyes, he looks like a little jiangshi.”

Describing what happened, Yoon Nam-no said, “The people on both sides split apart, leaving me all alone,” and added, “When I got off the subway, a station attendant was waiting.”

He explained, “I showed them my social media to prove I was a chef,” adding, “It wasn’t just knives—I had tongs and other things too. The heavy whetstone was what made the bag tear. The whetstone broke in the process, too.” The cast members couldn’t hide their surprise at a situation in which even the sight of him carrying a stone around could have seemed suspicious. Yoon Nam-no wrapped up his account of the harrowing moment, saying, “Thankfully, it all ended well.”

Kim Sook, hearing this, said, “That’s so scary,” and Song Eun-i added, “I would’ve been scared too if 10 knives came out of a bag.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.