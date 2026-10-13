Yoo Jae-suk impressed by Sogang University graduate Nam Ji-hyun’s habits: “There’s a reason Nam Ji-hyun is good at studying” (Whenever Possible)

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Yoo Jae-suk impressed by Sogang University graduate Nam Ji-hyun’s habits: “There’s a reason Nam Ji-hyun is good at studying” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk was impressed by Nam Ji-hyun’s exceptional concentration and perseverance, noting that she graduated from Sogang University.

On the episode of SBS’s Whenever Possible aired on the 13th, actors Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young appeared as “guest friends.” They star in the TVING drama Make Me Tremble, which is set to premiere on the 15th.

Nam Ji-hyun said that she had recently waited alone for two hours to get into a Mexican restaurant near Gangnam Station.

Recalling that Nam Ji-hyun had studied psychology at Sogang University, Yoo Jae-suk said, “You have perseverance. That’s why you’re good at studying. We don’t have the patience to wait.” Yoo Yeon-seok chimed in, saying, “That perseverance has been there since Nam was a child actor.”

When Nam Ji-hyun fluently described the menu she had looked over while waiting, Yoo Jae-suk was impressed once again, saying, “As expected, you’re smart, so you lay it all out so clearly.”

Yoo Jae-suk impressed by Sogang University graduate Nam Ji-hyun’s habits: “There’s a reason Nam Ji-hyun is good at studying” (Whenever Possible)

Nam Ji-hyun said, “I’m the kind of person who takes in all information in writing, so I really like that sort of thing.” When Yoo Yeon-seok asked if she tended to read the instructions first when she bought something, she replied, “That’s why I really like assembling IKEA furniture and putting furniture together.”

Yoo Yeon-seok asked Yoo Jae-suk, “When you buy an appliance, don’t you turn it on first?” Yoo Jae-suk admitted, “I always put the batteries in first as quickly as I can,” drawing laughs.

Nam Ji-hyun explained, “Rather than fumbling around and searching, I like to look at it once and then do it.” Yoo Jae-suk replied, “That’s different. You’re focused. Studying takes staying power. We don’t stay in one place, do we?”

Yoo Yeon-seok confessed, “I did always go to the study room and sit down. But when I got there, I slept until 10:30.” Yoo Jae-suk drew laughs by admitting, “I left my bag at the study room and went out.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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