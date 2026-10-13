Kim Jong-kook, newlywed yet humiliated by ranking last in testosterone... Choo Sung-hoon: “You’re a total lackey” (Sangnamja)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Zico revealed his unusually high testosterone level, surprising Kim Jong-kook and Choo Sung-hoon.

The episode of “Sangnamja’s Travel Guide in Taiwan,” which aired on SBS Plus and MBN on the 13th, featured breakfast and various happenings at the lodging as Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook and Zico began the second day of their trip to Taiwan.

That day, the three went to a local Taiwanese breakfast spot and talked about testosterone levels as they enjoyed their meal. Kim Jong-kook joked to Zico, who seemed relatively less athletic than Kim and Choo, both known for their well-built physiques honed through regular exercise: “Other than music, is there anything you’re good at...?” His quip drew laughs.

The production crew then revealed that Zico had said in a pre-interview that he was confident he would rank first in testosterone levels. “You said you were physically weak, but you’re No. 1 among the men,” they said, drawing the attention of all three.

Apparently curious about Zico’s actual result, Kim Jong-kook asked, “What was your number?” Zico turned the question back on him: “What about you, hyung?” Kim confidently replied, “Mine is 9.96.” After the number of Kim, who is known as an exercise enthusiast, was revealed, attention naturally turned to Zico’s result as well.

Zico’s testosterone level was a whopping 13 ng/mL. Surprised that it far surpassed Kim Jong-kook’s, Kim repeatedly asked in disbelief, “Testosterone? Really? It came out to 13? How does it come out to 13?” Even Kim, known for his rigorous exercise routine and self-discipline, could not hide his surprise at Zico’s result.

Choo Sung-hoon, who had been listening nearby, chimed in too. “I do. Mine is over 10 too,” he said, then jokingly teased Zico, saying, “You’re a total lackey,” sending the room into laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook married a non-celebrity last September. He spoke about wanting children on the tvN variety show “You Quiz on the Block,” which aired last July. “I’d be happy with either a daughter or a son. I think I’d be more cautious with a daughter, while with a son, I could be a bit more relaxed,” Kim said.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.