Nam Ji-hyun looks back on her childhood days as a quiz-show girl on ‘Jeonpa Gyeonmunrok’... ‘A director noticed me, and I made my acting debut’ (‘Whenever Possible’)

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Nam Ji-hyun said she made her debut in the entertainment industry after catching the eye of a drama director who watched ‘Jeonpa Gyeonmunrok,’ which she appeared on as a child.

Actors Nam Ji-hyun and Kim Jae-young appeared as ‘gap friends’ on SBS’s ‘Whenever Possible,’ which aired on the 13th. They star in the TVING drama ‘Make Me Tremble,’ set to be released on the 15th.

Nam Ji-hyun said that appearing on a quiz show led to her acting debut. “When I was little, I appeared on ‘Jeonpa Gyeonmunrok.’ I once took part in a segment called ‘Age of Innocence,’ where babies came on and posed quiz questions,” she said.

She explained, “The drama director watched that broadcast and wanted to cast me, so my parents were contacted and I ended up doing my first drama.”

“Another film director watched that drama, saw me and cast me, and that’s how I kept going,” Nam Ji-hyun said.

Yoo Jae-suk marveled, “People with striking looks get noticed wherever they are, and someone sees them and they end up coming over to this side.”

Kim Jae-young, meanwhile, said, “I made my debut as a model at 23. I started late.” He made his modeling debut after losing a whopping 30 kg, and said, “I was modeling and, luckily, made the transition to acting.”

Yoo Jae-suk then said, “Didn’t I tell you? Some industry insider sees them and pulls them over to this side. No matter what job they have, they always end up here.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.