‘Ko Woo-rim♥’ Yuna Kim’s pregnancy rumors flare up again... One photo prompts, “Could it be? Surely not?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Figure-skating queen Yuna Kim has once again found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors. From the shadow of a man believed to be her husband, Ko Woo-rim, to photos of an adorable teddy bear, fans have been making all kinds of guesses.

On the 13th, Yuna Kim posted several photos on her social media account with the caption, “Eyes wide open~.”

In the photos, Yuna Kim is seen heading out to eat in a neat, gray-toned knit. Her comfortable yet sophisticated styling catches the eye, and her radiant beauty in these unposed moments of daily life draws admiration. Her clear skin and ageless appearance are so unchanged that it is hard to believe she is 35 this year.

In particular, the shadow of a man cast across the background of one photo drew attention. Fans who saw it speculated that the man was Yuna Kim’s husband, Ko Woo-rim, a member of Forestella, and expressed delight. The speculation that Yuna Kim might be spending a leisurely time with her husband also drew interest.

Fans’ interest grew further when she also shared photos of teddy bears. Yuna Kim posted a picture of a large and a small teddy bear placed side by side, writing, “It’s childish, but cute,” and showing off her lovable side. Fans also reacted to the cute glimpse of her daily life, something they do not often get to see.

Some fans read meaning into the two teddy bears sitting side by side, responding with comments such as “Is it Yuna Kim’s baby?” and “Could she be pregnant?” After the photo that seemed to show her with her husband, she shared the teddy bear photo as well, prompting some to speculate that she might be pregnant.

This is not the first time Yuna Kim has been swept up in pregnancy rumors. The rumors also surfaced last month, prompted by claims that her figure had changed. At the time, Yuna Kim and Ko Woo-rim’s representatives dismissed the speculation, saying the rumors were “groundless.” Speculation has started up again following the photos she posted on social media, but Yuna Kim has not made a separate statement regarding pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Yuna Kim is a legendary athlete who made history in Korean figure skating with her performances at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. She married Ko Woo-rim, a member of Forestella, in 2022, and he has continued his activities after completing his military service.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.