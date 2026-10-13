Yoon Nam-no took out a 600 million won loan and stopped eating and drinking: “I got indigestion whenever I ate and lost 6 kg” (“Problem Child in House”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Chef Yoon Nam-no surprised viewers by revealing that he had borrowed 600 million won to open his restaurant.

Cartoonist and chef Kim Poong and chef Yoon Nam-no appeared as guests on KBS2’s “Problem Child in House,” which aired on the 13th.

Yoon Nam-no mentioned the restaurant he recently opened in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, saying, “Reservations for this year were almost fully booked two months ago. About 10% are still available.” He went on to describe the menu as “French, Japanese and Korean fusion cuisine.”

Yoon Nam-no, who said he lost 6 kg while preparing to open the restaurant, drew laughter when he said, “I lost the weight, then gained it right back.”

“At the time, I’d eat and get indigestion,” he said. He added, “I borrowed 600 million won. I opened with five employees, and now there are eight, including me,” citing the loan as his biggest source of stress. As a novice restaurant owner, he had enough to worry about—from loan interest to labor costs—to lose his appetite entirely.

When Hong Jin-kyung said, “You should charge a little more for the food,” Yoon Nam-no replied, “There has to be a reasonable level. I didn’t set it up as a high-end restaurant, so there’s a reasonable price range.” He added, “I still want to lower the prices. I think they feel excessive.”

His employees are actually the ones urging him to spend more carefully. Yoon Nam-no said, “If I ask the sommelier to order alcohol for cooking, they try to stop me, saying, ‘This is something we should sell.’” He added, “That alcohol makes the sauce taste so good,” explaining that he does not skimp on ingredients needed to perfect his dishes.

Yoon Nam-no also said, “I invested a lot in the kitchen,” adding, “Of the two ovens, one cost 25 million won and the other 45 million won. The initial wine stock cost 60 million won, the countertops cost 60 million won, and I also installed a walk-in refrigerator.” His account surprised viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.