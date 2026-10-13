Yoo Jae-suk asked to resume filming after canceling it for the first time in 35 years, but... “The entire crew had gone home”; repeatedly apologizes (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk personally explained why he canceled a same-day shoot for the first time since his debut, dispelling the excessive speculation about his health.

At the end of the episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Whenever Possible” aired on the 13th, viewers saw Yoo Jae-suk return to filming after canceling a shoot once because he was feeling unwell.

Yoo Jae-suk went to the set on the 22nd of last month to film “Whenever Possible,” but shortly before filming, he decided he was not feeling well, asked the staff for their understanding, and canceled the schedule. It was reported that this was the first time he had canceled a same-day shoot due to a health issue since his debut in 1991, raising concerns.

Attending the rescheduled shoot, Yoo Jae-suk clarified, “The articles made it sound like it was ‘the first time in 35 years’ and that I’d ‘collapsed,’ but that’s not true. It was a sore throat from a cold. My throat was very swollen.”

He went on to explain that he stopped filming because he was concerned about the possibility of infection, saying, “I thought it might be COVID. In that case, shouldn’t we avoid meeting?”

Yoo Jae-suk said, “After I got an injection, the swelling in my throat went down, so I asked the producer, ‘Could we resume filming?’ But they said, ‘The crew had eaten and all gone their separate ways.’”

That day, whenever Yoo Jae-suk met the guests, staff, and “gap hosts,” he repeatedly apologized, saying, “I’m so sorry” and “I’m sorry about last week.” At one point, he even joked, “Today’s the ‘Yoo Jae-suk Apology Episode.’”

In particular, he thanked actors Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin, who had made a wasted trip once because filming was canceled, saying, “Thank you for setting aside your valuable time for us again.” Shin Seung-ho admitted, “I actually thought it was a hidden-camera prank.”

Yoo Jae-suk warmly looked after Yoo Yeon-seok, whom he usually bickered with, telling him, “Eat lots of good food,” and readily granted Chae Soo-bin’s request as well. Delighted by the change, Yoo Yeon-seok said, “Our big brother has changed.”

But Yoo Jae-suk’s kindness didn’t last long. When Shin Seung-ho and Chae Soo-bin failed one after another in the “Gap Game,” he showed his frustration, saying, “Get a grip,” “Why are you doing that talent bit?” and “You really are a handful.” When even Yoo Yeon-seok, whom he had counted on, failed, he snapped, “Do you want me to scold you guys? Get a grip!” drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.