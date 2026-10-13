Park Hwi-soon’s wife injures hand, goes to ER with it ‘wrapped in bandages’ and faints... ‘Blood pressure plunged from being too tense’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Park Hwi-soon’s wife, Cheon Ye-ji, raised concern after saying she had injured her hand, gone to the emergency room and then fainted.

On the 13th, Cheon Ye-ji posted a photo on her social media, saying, “I hurt my hand today and went to the emergency room.”

The photo showed Cheon Ye-ji’s right hand wrapped tightly in bandages.

She surprised people by saying, “Maybe I was too tense—I fainted after my blood pressure dropped sharply as I was leaving the emergency room.” She added, “I’m just glad it wasn’t my leg,” and, “Let’s work only on the lower body this week,” drawing attention as she made exercise plans despite her hand injury.

Cheon Ye-ji also shared a crying emoji as she wrote, “Of all things, it’s my right hand, so I’m eating with a fork,” conveying the inconvenience caused by her injury.

Meanwhile, Park Hwi-soon married Cheon Ye-ji, a non-celebrity who is 17 years his junior, in November 2020. After their wedding, the couple appeared on TV Chosun’s variety show *Taste of Wife*, sharing glimpses of their daily lives and attracting attention. At the time, Cheon Ye-ji also drew interest for her looks, which rivaled those of celebrities.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.