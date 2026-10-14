Nam Woo-hyun: “The secret to INFINITE staying together for 16 years? Even fighting gets tiring”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] At the heart of INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun is, as ever, his “team” and his “fans.”

Nam Woo-hyun will release his second full-length solo album, “2X8,” on the 14th. Created to mark the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, “2X8” tells the story of the time he has spent, who he is today, and what lies ahead.

Nam Woo-hyun tells a story of good and evil with the uptempo title track “Devil,” which embodies deadly temptation and instinctive attraction in the symbolic figure of the Devil: the pull of someone’s gaze, smile, or smallest gesture, even when you know it’s dangerous, and the more you try to escape, the deeper you fall.

Nam Woo-hyun has packed 16 tracks onto the album. He reportedly put affection and effort into writing, composing, and producing every song, treating each one as if it were the title track. All the songs are highly polished, but one track in particular stands out: track 14, “Boy and Girl.” Pre-released in May, the fan song warmly recalls the time he has shared with fans who have stayed by his side for years, ever since the innocent days when we were boys and girls. All the members of INFINITE feature on the song, painting a radiant picture of all the days they will color together with their fans.

“The members loved it. They readily agreed to do it. The most important presences in my life are INFINITE and our fans. I spent most of my boyhood with them, and now we’ve been together for 16 years. My boyhood was INFINITE, and the time we shared was shaped by the emotional connection I had with the fans. I made this song because I wanted them, when they came to see me, to look at me with the feelings they had as girls back then. The members are the ones best able to handle this emotion, so I asked them. I thought the fans would love the synergy when the members’ voices were added—it would be beyond words.”

Since debuting in 2010 with “Come Back Again,” INFINITE has released numerous hit songs, including “BTD,” “Be Mine,” “The Chaser,” and “Destiny,” and has been celebrated as one of the leading groups for razor-sharp synchronized choreography. After spending a full 16 years together, they know how they feel about one another, so the recording process went smoothly. He initially asked the members to feature only on the sing-along section, but they were so good at carrying the song that they ended up dividing up the parts.

“We’re not always sentimental toward one another, but I think what matters is that whenever we meet, we look out for each other like brothers. All the members are kind and good-natured. We know each other well and are the type to be considerate of one another. Maybe because we fought a lot when we were young, we’re kind of tired of fighting now. We try our best not to give ourselves a reason to fight.”

As INFINITE’s lead vocalist, Nam Woo-hyun has crafted lyrical yet catchy melodies, and as a solo artist, he has honed his abilities as a storytelling vocalist. His only remaining goal is “performing.” Always thinking about his fans, Nam Woo-hyun laughed and said, “As a pop singer, I want to be loved by more people. The members and I are hungry for more. I also want to perform in bigger venues. Ever since I was young, I dreamed of being an older guy who sings. I want to tell honest, straightforward stories like that.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of Billions

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.