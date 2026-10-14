Nam Woo-hyun: “Battling GIST cancer, I quit drinking and changed my mindset”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Nam Woo-hyun of the group INFINITE has prepared a very special gift to mark the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.

That gift is his second solo studio album, “2X8,” set for release on the 14th. The title “2X8” carries several meanings. First, 2 plus 8 makes 10, marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. Multiply 2 by 8, and you get the album’s 16 tracks. At the same time, the number 16 connects to INFINITE, which celebrates the 16th anniversary of its debut this year. February 8 is also Nam Woo-hyun’s birthday, naturally linking his own time as an artist to the numbers “2” and “8.”

“I’m grateful to the fans who have been with me through these very long 10 years. Since I’ve brought out an album that can repay you, I hope you’ll really enjoy it like a 10th-anniversary celebration.”

Nam Woo-hyun made his solo debut on May 9, 2016, with his first mini-album, “Write...,” and went on to release a variety of albums, including “Second Write...,” “A New Journey,” “With,” “Tree Ring,” “This Song Now” and “When Autumn Comes,” while remaining active as a solo singer.

“I’ve been composing since 2012 or 2013. When I asked my agency in 2016 and produced a solo album for the first time, I was really eager to do it. The album also did better than I expected. But what came after wasn’t as easy as I’d thought. I struggled a lot with figuring out what direction to take musically. But while working on this album, I think I found my way through those concerns.”

As INFINITE’s main vocalist, Nam Woo-hyun has driven the group’s explosive sound. In his solo music, he has built a deep musical identity of his own, distinct from the group’s high-note-focused collaborations. He has become more than a singer who simply performs, taking an active role in writing, composing and producing to emerge as a storyteller-type singer-songwriter. His expressive vocal style, which moves naturally between falsetto and full voice, has left a lasting impression.

Musically, he established himself as a vocalist early in his career with lyrical ballads and modern rock songs such as “If You’re Okay” and “Nod Nod.” He later showed off a broad musical range unrestricted by any one genre, actively incorporating pop, dance, R&B, city pop and rock sounds.

This album brings together a decade of Nam Woo-hyun’s growth. It is packed with 16 tracks showcasing a variety of charms, from “Everyday,” which was included as a hidden track on “Write...” 10 years ago, to “Tree,” which offers his own message of comfort, and the title track “Devil,” about the boundary between good and evil.

“The turning point came after I released my first full-length album. After putting it out, I performed and thought a lot about which songs the audience would enjoy at concerts. It became a turning point when I began seriously weaving narratives and stories into my songs.”

There were regrets, too, during the decade he spent constantly pushing forward. In particular, he shocked fans when he revealed, while releasing his first solo full-length album in November 2023, that he had been diagnosed with the rare disease GIST and had undergone surgery. He had trouble eating and breathing immediately after the operation, but many fans were moved to tears by the sight of him overcoming those difficulties and taking the stage.

“It hadn’t been long since the surgery, and I hadn’t fully recovered, so it was a little difficult to sing while doing choreography. Looking back now, it pains me so much that I think I should have just stood still and sung. That’s what I regret. I’m taking good care of myself now. I’m working hard on exercise and my diet. Thinking that I need to live more diligently, I’ve almost quit drinking and gotten rid of a lot of lazy habits. I cherish each day. I spent the whole year immersed in music. I got through it well and stayed healthy. I’m not healthier than I was back then, but I think it’s good that my mindset has changed and I’m trying to stay healthy.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.