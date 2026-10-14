Nam Woo-hyun: “‘Devil’ brings out a decade’s secret weapon—an album with a high level of satisfaction”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] INFINITE’s Nam Woo-hyun sings about good and evil, the boundary between them, and their coexistence.

Nam Woo-hyun will release his second solo full-length album, “2X8,” on the 14th. Marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, “2 by 8” is an album that captures the time he has lived through, who he is now, and the stories he will continue to tell in the future.

“I started thinking about releasing a full-length album last October, and as soon as the musical ended, I began working on it in earnest. I wrote, composed, and arranged every track. Maybe because I spent so long preparing, I feel nervous and excited. I’m looking forward to seeing how people respond.”

The title track, “Devil,” is an uptempo song combining a powerful pop-rock sound with fast dance beats. It embodies, through the symbolic figure of the “Devil,” the fatal temptation and instinctive attraction that make someone waver at the other person’s gaze, smile, or even a single action, and fall deeper the harder they try to break away—even when they know it’s dangerous.

“When my health started to get a little worse, I often wondered, ‘Why did this hardship come to me?’ and ‘Did I do something wrong?’ I even had dark thoughts like, ‘Is the world unfairly picking on me?’ Those things became the foundation and gradually built up until I expressed them through music. Good and evil coexist in everyone, don’t they? The album tells that story. I’m extremely satisfied because the album photos, music video, and intro all seem to connect so well. I’m so satisfied with it that, for me, it’s a secret weapon.”

The music video and performance also use metaphors for good and evil, including the Garden of Eden, an apple tree, and the fruit of the knowledge of good and evil.

“My biggest symbol is a tree. I wanted to portray that tree symbolically, so I incorporated the process of an apple tree gradually changing into both the music video and the choreography. The music video has a scene where, as soon as a butterfly touches an apple, the apple changes and I turn into the Devil. I also took part in the choreography myself, expressing the process of a tree rotting after it encounters evil. It may also be fun to watch a good character turn evil.”

In addition to “Devil,” the album features 16 tracks, including the intro “Blank Space”; “P.O.V,” which explores the ambiguity of a relationship that cannot be clearly defined; the city-pop-based “View”; the refreshing rock track “Sunset Road”; “Codename 3,2,1,” which reinterprets the experimental sounds of the ’80s and ’90s in a modern way; “Better Days,” notable for its crisp rock sound; the contemporary R&B track “Love Me”; the comfort song “Seven Days”; the fan song “The Tenth Page”; the fresh love song “Color”; “Click Click Boom!,” which wittily depicts the moment of helplessly falling for someone; “Everyday,” a hidden track from his 2016 mini-album “Light...”; the pre-release track “Boy and Girl”; “That Kind of Time,” about the intense longing after a breakup; and the healing song “Tree.” With music being consumed at an ever-faster pace these days, it has been a long time since an album of this size came along.

“I was confident enough to do that. I thought fans would enjoy it several times more if they could listen to so many songs at once, so I wanted to show it to them quickly. It includes a range of genres, such as dance, rock, and R&B. You can think of it as the culmination of the music I’ve made over the past 10 years. The songs are generally all quite high and difficult to sing, so I did wonder if I should make things a little easier. But I think people enjoy the thrill of pulling off more challenging songs, so I made dynamic tracks that move between chest voice and falsetto. I think fans also like the variety of the album and the story of my growth so far.”

Following the album’s release, Nam Woo-hyun will hold his solo concert “Arbor Day VI—Evergreen” at KBS Arena from November 6 to 8.

“I gritted my teeth and worked hard. I want to hear people say, ‘This guy is really good at everything,’ and ‘He can do so much.’ This time, too, I’ll put on an aggressive show with a variety of themes, including ballads, rock, and dance, leaving no room for boredom. The lead-up to releasing an album is really lonely and arduous, and I’m proud of myself for getting through it.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of Billions

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.