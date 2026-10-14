Nam Woo-hyun: “Weathered GIST cancer well; a solo 10th anniversary made with INFINITE” (Comprehensive)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] INFINITE member Nam Woo-hyun has unleashed his secret weapon.

To mark the 10th anniversary of his solo debut, Nam Woo-hyun is releasing his second full-length album, “2X8.” The album captures the past 10 years, who he is today, and the stories he will continue to tell. Since October last year, Nam has been planning the release of a full-length album, filling this one with 16 tracks he created himself.

The title track, “Devil,” is an uptempo song combining powerful pop-rock sounds with a fast dance beat. It captures the fatal temptation and instinctive attraction of being swayed by another person’s gaze, smile, and every move, even while knowing it is dangerous—and falling deeper the harder one tries to break free—through the symbolic figure of the “Devil.”

“When my health started to decline, I often wondered, ‘Why did this kind of hardship come to me?’ and ‘Did I do something wrong?’ I even had dark thoughts like, ‘Is the world unfairly picking on me?’ Those things became the foundation, gradually built up, and eventually came out in my music. It’s a story about good and evil coexisting in everyone. I’m so satisfied with it that, for me, it’s almost my secret weapon.”

The album contains no fewer than 16 tracks: the intro “Blank”; “P.O.V,” which depicts the ambiguity of a relationship; the city-pop track “View”; the rock songs “Sunset Road” and “Better Days”; “Code Name 3,2,1,” whose sound he took great care to realize; the contemporary R&B track “Love Me”; the comfort songs “Seven Days” and “Tree”; the fan song “The Tenth Page”; “Click Click Boom!,” a song about love; “A Time Like That,” about the aftermath of a breakup; “Everyday,” a hidden track from his 2016 mini-album “Light...”; and “Boy and Girl,” featuring INFINITE members. In today’s music market, where people consume music at an ever-faster pace and, in step with the short-form trend, countless songs run for less than three minutes, releasing such a full-bodied album is truly a bold challenge. “I was that confident in it. It’s the culmination of the music I’ve made over the past 10 years,” he explained.

Behind this challenge, too, were hidden tears. In November 2023, while releasing his first solo full-length album, Nam Woo-hyun revealed that he had been diagnosed with GIST cancer and undergone surgery, shocking many.

“Thinking that I needed to live harder, I almost gave up drinking and cut out a lot of my lazy habits. I try to treat each day as precious. I spent the whole year immersed in making music. I made it through in good health. I’m not healthier than I was back then, but I think it’s good that I’m trying to stay healthy and that my mindset itself has changed.”

After overcoming every hardship, he made the album to repay the love of fans who have been with him for 10 years since his solo debut and 16 years since INFINITE’s debut—and he also hopes they’ll enjoy the 10th anniversary like a festival. That’s why he made “Boy and Girl” with the INFINITE members.

“The most important people to me are INFINITE and the fans. I made this song hoping the fans would look at me again with the feelings they had as girls back then, and I asked the members to feature because they’re the ones who can handle those feelings best. We’re not always sentimental toward one another, but when we meet, I think it means a lot that we look out for each other like brothers. All the members are kind and good-natured. We know each other well and tend to be very considerate of one another. Maybe because we fought a lot when we were young, but these days we’re a little tired of fighting, if you will. We try not to give each other reasons to fight.”

As INFINITE’s lead vocalist, Nam Woo-hyun has built lyrical yet catchy melodic lines, while as a solo artist he has developed his skills as a storytelling vocalist. His only remaining goal is “performing.” Always thinking about his fans, Nam said with a smile, “As a pop singer, I want to be loved by more people. The members and I are hungry for more. I also want to perform in an even bigger venue. Since I was young, I’ve dreamed of being an older guy who sings. I want to tell honest, down-to-earth stories like that.”

Nam Woo-hyun will release “2X8” on the 14th and hold his solo concert “Arbor Day VI – Evergreen” at KBS Arena from November 6 to 8.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com, photo courtesy of Billions

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.