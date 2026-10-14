Lee Hyun-woo’s Wife Is 13 Years His Junior—She Must Be Gorgeous... “You Say I Had Lots of Women Back Then? I’m Living a Decent Life Now”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sung Si-kyung brought up stories from senior singer Lee Hyun-woo’s past, drawing big laughs.

A video titled ‘Sung Si-kyung’s I’ll Sing for You | Lee Hyun-woo, Lee Chang-sub’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Sung Si-kyung’ on the 13th. That day, Sung Si-kyung chatted with guest Lee Hyun-woo as they reminisced about the past.

Sung Si-kyung began by telling Lee Hyun-woo, “I still remember. I met you at a bar in front of MBC.” He then shared an anecdote about witnessing Lee’s unusual popularity at the time, drawing interest.

According to Sung Si-kyung, he was surprised by the number of women around Lee Hyun-woo at the time and asked, “Were there really that many women around you?” Lee reportedly gazed into the distance and replied, “You don’t have to be lonely, do you?” Sung said Lee’s relaxed demeanor at the time had made a strong impression on him.

Looking flustered by the unexpected story from the past, Lee Hyun-woo denied it, saying, “Si-kyung is making that up.” But Sung Si-kyung wouldn’t back down. “What are you talking about? I remember it clearly,” he said, emphasizing that he vividly remembered what happened.

Sung Si-kyung went on to add, “You were totally like a rock star. You were so cool.” Lee Hyun-woo’s free-spirited yet relaxed demeanor had clearly made a strong impression on Sung at the time.

As if trying to smooth over the story from the past, Lee Hyun-woo said, “Well, I live a decent life now,” then called out, “Honey, I love you,” drawing laughter. Although he denied the old anecdote, he cleverly wrapped things up by showing his affection for his wife today.

Sung Si-kyung also added, “Back then (before marriage), it wasn’t wrong, was it?” defending Lee Hyun-woo and adding to the laughter. The two’s playful bickering over their memories of the past and their unfiltered banter made for a lighthearted atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyun-woo married a woman 13 years his junior in 2009, and they have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.