Poongja: Five Nose Surgeries Alone... Serious Side Effects from Repeated Plastic Surgery: “Scar Tissue Has Formed, Making It Hard to Breathe”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Poongja said she has been experiencing several side effects after undergoing plastic surgery.

On the 13th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Poongja TV titled “Plastic Surgery Talk: From Revealing Recent Procedures for the First Time to Side Effects, by People Who Spent the Price of an Apartment on Plastic Surgery.”

That day, discussing the side effects she has experienced since undergoing plastic surgery, Poongja said, “After having my nose operated on five times, scar tissue forms inside. So it’s a little difficult to breathe.”

She went on to say, “As for my eyes, they’ve cut into every area they could, and I’ve developed really severe dry eye.” She also opened up: “My forehead hurts and throbs when it rains. It’s not the kind of headache I take medication for; my head feels heavy and hurts, as if it’s filled with water.”

She also said that her nose and jaw become numb in cold weather. Poongja explained, “When it gets cold, my nose doesn’t feel like my own. My jaw has no feeling either, so food falls out when I eat and I don’t notice. If you’ve had a lot of surgery around the jaw, food gets stuck in the gums above your canine teeth. So you have to remove it by hand.”

Poongja, who recently lost weight down to 40 kg and underwent a mini facelift and a procedure to tighten the muscles under her chin, said, “The downside is that I can’t look up properly. When they say, ‘Lift your head,’ it’s not just my head that goes back—my upper body does.”

Poongja said that despite experiencing various side effects, there are other areas she would like to have surgery on. She opened up: “There are a few things related to dieting that really won’t budge. Because my frame has sagged from the weight, my chest circumference doesn’t go down.” She continued, “I heard there’s surgery to reduce chest circumference. It’s not done by removing ribs like in the old days. I thought surgery to reduce chest circumference sounded like a good option.”

She also said, “Now that I’m losing weight, the fat on my upper arms is starting to sag. But there’s an upper-arm lift. It involves liposuction and an incision, so it does leave a scar, but I don’t worry so much about scars anymore.” She added, “I’ve heard the change in the upper arms can be dramatic, so not right now, but if I lose a little more weight, I would consider an upper-arm lift.”

However, Poongja repeatedly emphasized that she did not intend to encourage people to undergo plastic surgery. She advised, “There can be side effects, scars may remain, or the results may not be good. You also have to put up with the pain. Every choice and its outcome are your own responsibility. You should only do it when you can accept all of this without blaming anyone. If you’re going to make the decision based only on what someone else says and then resent them, you shouldn’t do it.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the cost of the plastic surgeries she has had so far, Poongja said that day, “I think it might be at least 150 million won.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.