Lee Min-jung, wife of Lee Byung-hun, says fifth-grade son’s private lessons are limited to basketball and math: “He’s not doing anything else yet”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Min-jung said her son Jun-hoo does not receive private tutoring apart from basketball and math.

A video titled “The Day Lee Min-jung Sets Her Elementary-School Son’s Allowance” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Min-jung MJ” on the 13th.

That day, as Lee Min-jung headed to the convenience store her son Jun-hoo often stops at on his way home from school, she looked around and said, “There seem to be so many academies here.”

When the production team asked whether Jun-hoo also attended academies, Lee Min-jung replied, “Other than basketball and one math class, he isn’t doing anything else yet, but he plans to when he has his own schedule,” adding, “He still needs some time to adjust.”

She laughed, saying, “Jun-hoo said the other day that he wanted to learn drums. So I said, ‘Sure, that’s fine.’”

When the production team said, “Drums sound like they’d be cool,” Lee Min-jung replied, “Of course, I think it would be great for him to learn, but he can’t practice at home, and wouldn’t that be hard?” She appeared concerned about noise traveling between floors.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.