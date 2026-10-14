Seo Jeong-hee had blood in her urine 15 times while battling breast cancer, then underwent a total mastectomy and reconstruction: “I still have side effects”

[Jo Yoon-sun, Sportschosun] Seo Jeong-hee opened up about the moments when repeated episodes of blood in her urine while she was battling breast cancer left her fearing death, and about undergoing a total mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

A video titled “What Seo Jeong-hee Held On to Even as She Fell Apart, From Divorce to Her Cancer Battle” was posted on the YouTube channel GOODTV on the 13th.

Seo Jeong-hee recalled the moment she first discovered the lump, saying, “I happened to find a lump at a local bathhouse and started going to the hospital.”

“I went through so much while receiving chemotherapy. The treatment process was really hard,” she said. “All my hair fell out, and my fingernails and toenails turned black. My skin darkened, and even my eyebrows all fell out. I lost everything while battling the disease, and my health kept deteriorating.”

Seo Jeong-hee said she had even come face to face with death while battling the disease. “It was the day I was scheduled to appear on a Christian broadcast. I was supposed to get up at dawn and go, but I started passing blood in my urine that evening. I kept passing blood about 15 times,” she recalled.

Seo Jeong-hee said she endured the pain alone because she did not want to wake her sleeping daughter. “I called my daughter in the morning, and that’s how I ended up going to the hospital,” she said. “Fortunately, it turned out to be a reaction to inflammation because my immune system was so weak. In fact, losing all that blood turned out to be good for me. At the time, I thought, ‘I survived.’”

Seo Jeong-hee said she was diagnosed with stage 1.5 breast cancer, but because the tumor had spread throughout the breast, she underwent a total mastectomy. “I was left with no breasts, like a man, so I had an expander inserted into the operated breast to stretch the skin, and I also had to undergo reconstructive surgery,” she explained.

She added, “I didn’t have a nipple either, so there was a process of bringing tissue together to create a shape.” She calmly said, “I sometimes joke that I have two breasts, one natural and one artificial.”

She said she still has aftereffects from the surgery. “I got through all of this, but I still have various side effects. Because the tissue beneath the skin was completely removed, it’s very hard when I experience nerve pain in my arm,” Seo Jeong-hee said.

Speaking about her current health, she said, “I’m in my fourth year with breast cancer. If I can hold on for just one more year, I’ll be declared fully cured. I’m very healthy now. I keep getting checkups and taking medication, but nothing interferes with my daily life.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.