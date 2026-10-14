ATEEZ’s San and Wooyoung have a kissing mishap over their matching tattoos... “People thought we were really dating”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] ATEEZ members San and Wooyoung drew laughs by revealing that people think they’re really dating, given their special friendship—which even includes matching tattoos.

On the 13th, Wooyoung and San appeared as guests on Salon Drip, on the YouTube channel TEO, and talked about various topics.

In the video, Wooyoung explained the matching tattoo he got with San: “I was the one who suggested it first. In Spanish, it means, ‘We’re friends until just before we go into the coffin.’”

San proudly spoke of their special friendship: “Wooyoung and I really click personality-wise. We’ve never fought. I have exactly one tattoo on my body, and it’s the one I got with Wooyoung. I’ve never regretted it.”

San continued, “We’re so close and even got tattoos, so some people really do mistake us for a couple. These days, we live in a much more open-minded era, don’t we? People think we’re actually dating, so fans say, ‘The two of them live in their own world.’”

After hearing this, Jang Do-yeon asked, “What would you do if your wife or partner asked you to remove the tattoo someday?” Without hesitation, Wooyoung replied, “Then I won’t have a wife or partner.”

Taken aback by Wooyoung’s firm answer, San said, “I don’t think I’d date someone with that kind of conviction.” He then pointed out to Wooyoung, “You put it strangely, as if you were saying, ‘I’m all you have. I can’t do without you,’” drawing more laughs. Wooyoung then explained to San, “I can’t do without you, because you’re a friend who helps me stay on the right path.”

Wooyoung continued to express his affection, saying, “I like San.” Jang Do-yeon didn’t let that pass and playfully asked, “Do you kiss San, whom you like so much?” Wooyoung had previously revealed his affectionate side as a son, saying that he holds his mother’s hand when they go out, tells her he loves her, and even kisses her.

Wooyoung honestly replied, “I did it once a long time ago and nearly got hit in the face.” San made everyone laugh by striking an uppercut pose and saying, “I almost clocked you right then.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.