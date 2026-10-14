Yoon Jin-yi beams as her husband in finance gets promoted: “His salary went up, and we lack nothing”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Yoon Jin-yi expressed satisfaction with her life, mentioning that her husband’s salary had gone up after he was promoted.

On the 13th, a video titled “Yoon Jin-yi Is Treating! Husband’s Birthday Party DAY” was posted on the YouTube channel Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi.

In the video, Yoon Jin-yi said, “I realized prices had gone up while preparing food for Chuseok.” Her husband replied, “Our salaries don’t go up that much, but prices do.” Yoon Jin-yi said, “But your salary went up because you got promoted, didn’t it?” Her husband added, “On average.”

Yoon Jin-yi laughed and said, “If my salary went up a lot, and I earned quite a bit and had some money, I think I’d become a big-hearted person.” Her husband agreed, saying, “It gives you peace of mind,” then explained, “If you have peace of mind and physical energy, you don’t get angry. But when you become mentally exhausted, you get angry and irritable.”

The couple also shared their thoughts on their life now and what makes them happy.

Her husband expressed satisfaction with his life now, saying, “I feel like I have everything.” He continued, “We don’t need to have more. Having more of something won’t make us happy. It’s meaningless. It only lasts for that moment.” He added, “I don’t let my pride get in the way over little things.” He said that what matters is “living happily and healthily as a family,” emphasizing that family happiness, not material things, is important.

Yoon Jin-yi agreed, saying, “That’s right. And not fighting,” then added, “Honestly, I don’t think we’re lacking anything,” also appearing satisfied with their life now.

Yoon Jin-yi married a finance professional in 2022, and they have two daughters.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.