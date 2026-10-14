Kim Ji-young of 'Heart Signal 4' gets extraordinary childcare support from her in-laws... “They moved 500 meters away”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Kim Ji-young of 'Heart Signal 4' expressed her gratitude to her in-laws, who moved to a home 500 meters from hers for the sake of their granddaughter.

On the 13th, a video titled “I’ve become a mom, but I don’t want to lose myself either. Finding my balance” was posted on the YouTube channel 'Kim Ji-young'.

In the video, Kim Ji-young said, “These days, I’m focusing my workouts on recovery after childbirth,” and showed herself gradually recovering through Pilates.

After her workout, Kim Ji-young was heading home when she spotted a moving truck and took an interest. It turned out that her in-laws had moved near her home.

In captions, Kim Ji-young said, “I’m truly grateful that my in-laws moved to a place 500 meters from our home.” She added, “The two of them willingly granted our request solely for our daughter, Seul-i,” and continued, “I can’t even begin to fathom how great and deep a parent’s love is.”

Kim Ji-young expressed her gratitude to her in-laws, who had willingly moved for their granddaughter, with a gift. She gave them a dining table as a housewarming present. She had chosen the table after much consideration, keeping her mother-in-law’s taste in mind. Kim Ji-young said, “I went and picked it out with my mother-in-law. It looks even prettier in person,” expressing her satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young rose to public attention after appearing on Channel A’s 'Heart Signal 4,' which aired in 2023. She married businessman Yoon Soo-young, who is six years her senior, last February, and gave birth to her first daughter in July of the same year. Kim Ji-young is currently keeping in touch with her followers by sharing her childbirth experience and everyday life as a parent through social media and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.