Kim Bum Shares Photos from Kim Yong-ji’s Wedding, Says “A New Family”... Surprise Pregnancy Revealed; It’s a Girl

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Bum is drawing attention for a remark he made while sharing photos from Kim Yong-ji’s wedding. As news emerged that Kim Yong-ji had also announced a surprise pregnancy along with her marriage, attention is turning to the meaning of Kim Bum’s phrase “a new family.”

On the 13th, Kim Bum posted several photos on his social media along with the message, “We have a new family member (a new family member has joined us).”

The photos show actors who attended Kim Yong-ji’s wedding, held on the 11th. At the reception, set against the backdrop of a traditional Korean house, Kim Bum, Lee Dong-wook, Jo Bo-ah, Ryu Kyung-soo, Hwang Hee and others gathered, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

The actors first became acquainted through tvN’s Tale of the Nine Tailed series. Even after the show ended, they attended Kim Yong-ji’s wedding together, showing their close-knit friendship.

What draws attention is Kim Bum’s phrase “a new family,” which he included with the photos. It could simply mean that Kim Yong-ji’s marriage has brought a new family member into the fold, but the phrase is also attracting interest now that it has emerged that she announced she was expecting a child at the wedding.

Star News previously reported that Kim Yong-ji held a private wedding on the 11th at an undisclosed location in Seoul with a Japanese non-celebrity man, and surprised guests by announcing her pregnancy at the reception after the ceremony.

Kim Yong-ji reportedly even held a “gender reveal” event in front of attendees to announce the baby’s sex. The baby is a girl, and fellow actors and other guests at the event reportedly joined in the celebration.

It is possible that Kim Bum used the phrase “a new family” after learning of Kim Yong-ji’s pregnancy at the wedding. However, it has not been confirmed whether the phrase referred to her husband or also had the unborn child in mind.

Meanwhile, on the 13th, Kim Yong-ji shared her thoughts on getting married directly, posting on social media, “I’m married now. Thank you for congratulating me.”

Kim Yong-ji began her acting career in 2018 with the tvN drama Mr. Sunshine and has appeared in The King: Eternal Monarch, Tale of the Nine Tailed, Somebody, and Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, among others. Congratulations continue to pour in for Kim Yong-ji as she celebrates the double blessing of marriage and pregnancy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.