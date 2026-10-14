'♥Park Wi'-hampered Song Ji-eun, thriving Han Sun-hwa, 3cret: Secret's divergent 17th anniversary

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] The group Secret marked its 17th debut anniversary with its members heading in very different directions.

Secret is a four-member group made up of Jeon Hyoseong, Zinger (Jung Hana), Song Ji-eun and Han Sun-hwa. The group debuted in 2009 and earned widespread love with hit songs including “Shy Boy,” “Madonna,” “Starlight Moonlight” and “Magic.” However, after Han Sun-hwa left in 2016 and Song Ji-eun in 2018, group activities were put on hold. In 2021, all the members left their agency, TS Entertainment, and the group effectively disbanded. Then, this past June, Jeon Hyoseong and Zinger reunited as a trio, welcoming new member Yebin. They released a new album, “Secret Flavor,” through their new agency, RBW, and began active promotions in earnest.

That was how they marked their 17th debut anniversary. But the members’ paths had diverged sharply.

First, the second-generation Secret, made up of Jeon Hyoseong, Zinger and Yebin, posted a video celebrating the occasion on its official account on the 13th. Jeon Hyoseong and Zinger said, “It’s already our 17th debut anniversary. We’re grateful to the fans who have supported us all this time as we’ve come together anew as New Secret.” Yebin said, “I hope we can keep making beautiful new memories together.”

Since leaving the group and turning to acting, Han Sun-hwa has been on a winning streak. In 2021, she played Han Ji-yeon in TVING’s original series “Work Later, Drink Now,” launching a new career high with her portrayal of a ditzy but big-hearted character. She also earned acclaim for her nuanced, understated emotional performances in independent films such as “The Street,” “Winter Outside the Window” and “A Letter from Kyoto,” establishing herself as a film actress as well. She went on to lead the success of JTBC’s “My Sweet Mobster” and “We Are All Trying Here.” Even in Netflix’s “Scandal,” which recently drew mixed reactions over the cast’s acting and the work’s artistic merit, her lively performance was widely praised. She is reaching a new peak in her acting career.

While Han Sun-hwa and the three-member Secret are each sharing good news on their own paths, one especially worrying case remains: Song Ji-eun. As the group’s main vocalist, Song helped complete Secret’s brass-band sound with her explosive singing. After leaving the group, she pursued solo work and acting, and in 2024 she married YouTuber Park Wi.

But after the wedding, an unexpected obstacle emerged. Park Wi recently released CCTV footage with the aim of pointing out a mistake by a KTX employee who had tried to help him, only to face backlash. Netizens who had supported his content about overcoming his disability and maintaining a bright, positive outlook felt deeply betrayed by his double standards, and eventually began digging up his past actions as well. In the process, a video resurfaced showing Park Wi’s family gathered for a holiday and appearing to prioritize their “foster daughter,” Yoon So-hee, over their daughter-in-law, Song Ji-eun. Other incidents also came back into the spotlight, including the wedding speech by Park Wi’s younger brother—dubbed the “poop speech”—which treated Song Ji-eun like a free caregiver, and the occasion when Park Wi’s mother gave her secondhand clothes.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.