Yoon Nam-no certified as a “winner”: “I spent 3 million won but lost 1 kg in 10 months”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Poong and Yoon Nam-no, the “maverick of the culinary world,” appeared on KBS2’s Problem Child in House and brought plenty of laughs with their candid, unfiltered banter.

On Tuesday the 13th, episode 330 of KBS2’s variety show Problem Child in House (hereafter, “the show”) featured writer and “show chef” Kim Poong, a multitalented entertainer active across the board, and “trendy chef” Yoon Nam-no, who recently won the grand prize in the chef category at a brand awards ceremony. They joined the Rooftop crew—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan and Joo Woo-jae—for a lively quiz-filled chat.

The pair’s unstoppable nemesis dynamic had everyone laughing from the opening. On Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, the “unorthodox” Kim Poong has been handing the “orthodox” Yoon Nam-no the humiliation of five straight losses. When the Rooftop crew asked whether the uniquely unorthodox Kim, who gives professional chefs a run for their money, had any cooking qualifications, he confidently replied, “I only have an Information Processing Technician certificate,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Yoon Nam-no then opened up about his painful losing streak. “At first, I thought it was just luck. By the third time, I was wondering, ‘What’s going wrong?’ The day before filming for the fourth one, I was so nervous I wanted to avoid it. By the fifth, it felt like I was fighting the devil,” he said, drawing big laughs. Kim Poong joked in response, “You can’t beat someone who has nothing to lose. When I faced Nam-no, I’d write down my secret weapons and then unleash them all on purpose.”

The rooftop quizzes that day included “the standards for certifying the quality of French baguettes,” “how Denmark’s Alchemist restaurant determines the color of its dishes,” and “what Korea’s first instant noodles looked like in 1963,” adding to the fun. The audience was also captivated by the eventful pasts of Kim Poong and Yoon Nam-no.

First came Yoon Nam-no’s moving story of how he got his start in cooking. “My mother was running a small cold-noodle restaurant when she was diagnosed with cancer. My older brother and sister couldn’t take over the restaurant for personal reasons, so when I was 14, I ran it myself for three months and started cooking to help make ends meet,” he said. He went on to recall a grueling period of his life: he enrolled in culinary school with his mother’s cancer insurance payout, completed his studies solely on competition scholarships, and, while serving as a military cook, volunteered for deployment to Lebanon’s Dongmyeong Unit, even submitting a petition to Army Headquarters so he could earn money. There, he was responsible for serving hundreds of meals every day—a story that touched those listening.

The eventful past of Kim Poong, a first-generation webtoon artist, was also revealed. A photo of his audacious punk hairstyle, which he shaved himself with clippers, left the Rooftop crew stunned. Kim, who made his TV debut after photos of his cooking that he posted on Twitter caught people’s attention, shared a sitcom-worthy behind-the-scenes story: “When I was first approached about Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, I couldn’t sleep because I was worried about competing against professional chefs. So I confided in director Jang Hang-jun, a close friend, and he told me to ask for 50,000 won more, no matter what.”

The conversation also turned to the realities of being a “rookie owner” after Yoon Nam-no recently opened a restaurant. “I borrowed 600 million won to get the place ready. Before it opened, I had no money, so I went around to Chinese restaurants run by older friends I knew on a ‘begging-for-meals tour,’” he said, surprising everyone. Not to be outdone, Kim Poong recalled his own embarrassing past running a café in Hongdae, which he shut down after a year and a half. His close friend Joo Woo-jae had everyone in stitches when he revealed, “I went to that café. They sold bizarre food more than coffee, and there were more monkey-shaped lights than customers.”

Yoon Nam-no, known as a “chef who turned his love of eating into his job,” cooked ramen for the Rooftop crew and unveiled his signature ramen recipe. “I spent 3 million won on Mounjaro, but over 10 months I lost just 1 kg. Even after the shot, I feel like I could eat three more packs of ramen,” he lamented. Kim Poong shot back, “Did you get scammed?” bringing the laughs right to the end.

The full episode of Problem Child in House was packed with lively laughs, and viewers responded enthusiastically. Comments on online communities and social media included: “The Kim Poong–Yoon Nam-no pairing guarantees laughs. Their back-and-forth is so good”; “Kim Poong really has a way with words. There isn’t a moment to catch your breath”; “Yoon Nam-no’s story about his life in cooking was so moving. It makes you want to root for him”; “The guest was fun and the Rooftop crew’s reactions were great—I lost track of time”; “Joo Woo-jae throwing one-liners at Kim Poong is so funny”; “The guests were funny today, but the MCs’ comebacks were even funnier”; and “Even the Cooking Madman’s ramen recipe made this episode perfect to watch over a meal.”

With its dopamine-fueled rooftop chatter and quiz battles, KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.