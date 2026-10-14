Touted as Lee Soo-man’s ‘Chinese BoA’... A2O LITE hit with unpaid-wage allegations just one day after debut

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] A2O LITE, which Lee Soo-man ambitiously launched after leaving SM Entertainment (hereafter, SM), stumbled right from the start.

On the 12th, Lee Soo-man held a joint debut showcase for boy groups A2O SOUL and A2O LITE at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and announced his full-fledged return to the K-pop market. Lee, who left SM as SM 3.0 began, became able to pursue music activities in South Korea after the non-compete agreement he signed when selling his stake in SM to HYBE in early 2023 was lifted early this year.

A2O LITE was the group that drew particular attention. It is a multinational group comprising members from Korea (Young, Bora and Ayun), Japan (Himeki), Thailand (Lada), Japan and the United States (Oa, who holds dual nationality), and China (Siri, Merci and Aijing). The group, which launched its career with the debut single “Nion,” borrowed wholesale the hallmarks of early SM in its concept, songs and choreography, prompting comments like, “They put together as many BoAs as Girls’ Generation had members and debuted them like f(x).” Among them, 13-year-old member Aijing caught the eye with dance skills reminiscent of BoA early in her career and styling that recreated even the hair color from that era.

But the smiles did not last long. Less than 24 hours after the debut, controversy over unpaid wages erupted.

That day, allegations of wage arrears at a company run by Aijing’s mother spread rapidly, particularly across Chinese online communities. According to local media outlets including Jimu News and Dahe Daily, the company is an education-related business in Beijing, China. Aijing’s mother is its legal representative, and Aijing’s father is its auditor. Former employees said they had faced ongoing wage arrears since 2024 and, after going through labor arbitration, agreed to repayment in installments, but that Aijing’s parents honored the agreement only for the first three months and then fell behind on wages again. They also presented an IOU listing about 40,000 yuan (approximately 8.02 million won) in unpaid wages, along with messages in which they pressed for payment.

A corporate information platform also revealed that, on August 31, two court enforcement cases had been filed listing the company and Aijing’s parents as persons subject to enforcement. The enforcement amount totals approximately 3.45 million yuan (about 692.31 million won).

However, Dahe Daily said Aijing’s parents were not listed as “laolai,” or habitual debt defaulters, and that it had not been clearly established whether the nearly 700 million won in enforcement proceedings consisted entirely of unpaid wages.

Netizens are strongly criticizing the parents’ attitude: they had the money to send a 13-year-old member all the way to Korea to debut, yet did not pay their employees’ wages.

Under these circumstances, Lee Soo-man’s side has not issued a separate statement.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.