YG gears up... From Babymonster and TREASURE to the debut of a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] YG Entertainment (YG) is gearing up.

YG unveiled its artist activity plans on its official blog on the 14th. It has been five months since chief producer Yang Hyun-suk personally announced the company’s activity plans, following an interview video at the end of April.

First, YG will bring out Babymonster and TREASURE in the second half of the year. Babymonster will release the digital single “Deserve” on the 23rd and a new album early next year. The group has been recognized as a “live performance powerhouse” with its third mini-album, “Chum,” and is also fueling its global popularity with its second world tour, “Chum,” performing a total of 31 shows in 18 cities across five continents. Interest in the new music they will unveil is bound to be high.

“It’s a slow song, but it has more intense energy than any song we’ve released so far,” Yang Hyun-suk said. “I hope this song, which combines Babymonster’s uniquely delicate vocals with explosive vocal power to capture emotions at their peak, will deeply move our fans.”

TREASURE will release the digital single “Shock” on November 2. After setting a new career high with its hip-hop album “New Wave” in June, the group has made its existing hip-hop sound even more intense. “TREASURE is making the biggest changes to its musical direction,” Yang Hyun-suk said. “With this new song, I ask fans to look forward to and support TREASURE’s full-fledged second chapter, which will continue into 2027.”

What drew the most attention was the plan to launch new groups. YG plans to debut a five-member boy group and a four-member girl group. Recording will continue through the end of the year, and the company plans to announce specific debut schedules as soon as the title tracks are decided.

Yang Hyun-suk described them as “very important artists who, alongside TREASURE and Babymonster, will lead YG’s future, which is why I, too, am doing my utmost.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.