Kang Kyun-sung: “I dated Yu Ha-jin, 14 years my junior, nine years ago; we reunited this February”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kang Kyun-sung, who joins “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4” as a “food buddy,” will share his fateful love story with his bride-to-be, who is 14 years his junior.

Episode 16 of MBN and Kstar’s “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 16th at 9:10 p.m., follows Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube as they team up with food buddies Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung to chart a new map of Gyeongju’s hidden culinary gems in the ancient capital with a thousand-year history.

In front of the Emille Bell (the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok), Jeon Hyun-moo leads KwakTube, saying, “Gukbap is our first meal, and they say people in Gyeongju eat this hangover soup.” As soon as KwakTube enters Gyeongju’s last remaining longtime restaurant serving muk hangover soup, a dish with a 53-year tradition, he exclaims, “This is my first time at a restaurant with a view of a royal tomb.” He then takes in the dramatic burial-mound scenery through the floor-to-ceiling windows and digs into the muk hangover soup, generously made with secret ingredients. Jeon Hyun-moo practically buries his nose in the bowl and slurps down the broth. Seeing this, KwakTube jokes, “Did you have a drink last night?” making everyone laugh.

After warming themselves up with a meal, the two head to a popular restaurant nestled in the woods, known for its perilla-seed kalguksu, and meet up with Kim Jang-hoon and Kang Kyun-sung. As they walk along the forest trail, Kim Jang-hoon gets sentimental and reveals his real age himself, saying, “I think it’s been about 50 years since I last walked a mountain trail. I was in middle school then.” The three later enter a restaurant reminiscent of an old nobleman’s home. The owner is especially happy to see Jeon Hyun-moo and confirms they went to the same university, saying, “I’m a Yonsei alum too. Class of ’85!”

The senior’s warm welcome is short-lived: Jeon Hyun-moo immediately quizzes him(?) about the fresh marriage news, asking, “Gyunseong, what happened?” Kang Kyun-sung opens up about his fateful connection with his bride-to-be, Yu Ha-jin, an actress and former girl-group trainee, saying, “We met again this February.” He also candidly reveals, “Actually, we dated nine years ago too, but at the time, the 14-year age gap felt like a bit of a burden,” and shares the full story of how they ended up getting married.

The reason the two, who hesitated nine years ago, decided to marry at lightning speed this time will be revealed in the Gyeongju special food trip on “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” airing Friday the 16th at 9:10 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung and Yu Ha-jin will marry on October 30 at a venue somewhere in Seoul.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.