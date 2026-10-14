“Lee Sun-bin’s boyfriend was Lee Kwang-soo?”... ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ had no idea they’d been a couple for nine years

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Sun-bin, the first guest on SBS’s highly anticipated show of the second half of 2026, ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ will set the secret studio abuzz with a surprise confession that she once ran away from home.

Premiering on Thursday the 15th, SBS’s new variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ (directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min; written by Kim Myeong-jeong; co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO) follows Jang Hang-jun—sometimes pathetic, sometimes servile, but more radiant than anyone—as he holds secret auditions to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, ‘Master Jang Hang-jun.’ The show is generating anticipation for its witty talk-show exchanges, full of playful back-and-forth between master filmmaker Jang and the stars.

Lee Sun-bin, the first episode’s guest, reveals a dramatic past, saying, “I ran away from home to try to make my debut when I was in high school.” She says, “I took the money I’d saved from part-time jobs, left a letter, and ran away from home, going from Cheonan to Seoul to audition,” showing her extraordinary determination. She also draws attention by revealing that after the audition, she trained as an idol trainee at a fledgling agency, and amazes everyone by showing off her impressive singing skills.

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun and Kim Poong are stunned to hear that Lee Sun-bin and Lee Kwang-soo have been dating for nine years. When Jang Hang-jun gapes and can barely get the words out, saying, “Your boyfriend is Lee Kwang-soo? I had no idea,” Lee Sun-bin expresses her hurt with her whole body, exclaiming, “Isn’t that a bit much? We’ve been together for nine years!” Kim Poong, watching for a cue, then jokes, “That’s right. I heard about it!” drawing laughs. Viewers are eager to see what kind of laughs Jang’s belated reaction will bring after learning they’d been dating for a full nine years.

Yoo Jae-myung then shares a fresh account of seeing Lee Sun-bin and Lee Kwang-soo together in person, saying, “They look really lovely together.” After Yoo, who says he also sees Lee Kwang-soo often, offers his warm endorsement, Kim Poong adds his praise for the couple: “You two are a really great match.” Lee Sun-bin replies with a relaxed smile, “Thank you,” while showing the charm of one of the entertainment industry’s best-known long-term couples and radiating sweetness.

Lee Sun-bin’s account of running away from home in high school, and the determination that helped her win over Lee Kwang-soo, her ideal type, can be seen on ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ which premieres on the 15th.

Meanwhile, SBS’s new cinematic talk-variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun’ will premiere on SBS at 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.