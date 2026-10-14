Is that really DiCaprio?... Beach date with his 23-years-younger girlfriend, sporting a potbelly

Tobey Maguire (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: TMZ, Backgrid

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, was spotted on a beach in Hawaii with his model girlfriend, who is 23 years younger. His changed physique drew particular attention as he enjoyed the water shirtless.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets including TMZ, DiCaprio vacationed last weekend on the Hawaiian island of Lanai with his girlfriend, Italian-born model Vittoria Ceretti, 28. Hollywood stars, including his close friend, actor Tobey Maguire, 51, were also there.

In the released photos, DiCaprio is seen relaxing in the seawater with his shirt off. Unlike the lean figure he showed in past films, his natural middle-aged physique, with a noticeably protruding belly, caught the eye.

Maguire, who enjoyed the water with him, looked much the same. He, too, once played a lean hero in the film “Spider-Man,” but now drew attention with a relaxed physique that made the passage of time palpable.

DiCaprio’s vacation with Ceretti, his girlfriend who is 23 years younger, also attracted interest. The two have been together for more than three years since dating rumors first surfaced in 2023. DiCaprio has repeatedly made headlines for relationships with models younger than him, and he has also been spotted with Ceretti at public events and vacation destinations.

There was a special reason for the Hawaii visit: the remarriage of Jennifer Meyer, Maguire’s ex-wife and a jewelry designer.

Last weekend, Meyer married billionaire businessman Jeff Ogunlesi at the Four Seasons Resort on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Her ex-husband, Maguire, made headlines by officiating the wedding himself.

Maguire and Meyer married in 2007 but separated in 2016. They legally finalized their divorce this September. They have a daughter, Ruby, 19, and a son, Otis, 17, and their children reportedly attended the wedding.

About 200 celebrities reportedly attended the wedding, including Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, Inc., and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, as well as actors Courteney Cox and Kate Hudson, and fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, rose to worldwide fame for films including “Titanic,” “Inception,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Revenant.” He and Maguire have been friends for a long time and also starred together in “The Great Gatsby.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.