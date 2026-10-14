'Kim Jun-ho Collapsed While Bleeding'... Prank That Crossed the Line in Front of His Full-Term Pregnant Wife, Kim Ji-min, Sparks a Buzz

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Netizens were divided over a prank comedian Kim Jun-ho played on his pregnant wife, Kim Ji-min.

On the 13th, Kim Ji-min posted a video on her personal channel with the caption, "Oh my God!! I can't believe this happened!!! I won't step over my husband anymore. I'll reflect on this."

In the video, Kim Jun-ho lay face down as if collapsed, with red liquid spilled around him to make it look as though he had vomited blood.

After discovering the scene in the kitchen, Kim Ji-min checked on her husband with a startled expression, then picked up a dishcloth and began wiping the floor.

Kim Ji-min continued the staged scene by spraying cleaner on the floor and lifting Kim Jun-ho's head. After finishing the cleanup, she left him where he was and walked away, drawing laughs.

Although the video was a playful skit the two had staged, reactions online were divided after it was posted.

Some netizens expressed concern that the sudden situation could startle Kim Ji-min while she was pregnant or cause her to move around, commenting, "I wish he wouldn't pull a prank like this on his pregnant wife," "Please grow up," and "There are limits to pranks."

Others said the criticism was excessive, commenting, "Humor should just be taken as humor," "They seem like a couple who know how to have fun," and "Comedy is just comedy." Opinions were split between those who said the skit should be taken lightly since the couple staged it together and those who argued that pranks targeting a pregnant wife require caution.

Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min married in July 2025. The two recently announced that they are expecting a child, and Kim Ji-min reportedly underwent IVF treatment after a consultation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.