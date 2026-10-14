Ko Seung-jae’s social media account suddenly deleted... Ko Ji-yong shares update amid legal dispute with Heo Yang-im

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of the group Sechs Kies, has shared an update on his life amid an ongoing legal dispute with his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Heo Yang-im, over child support, visitation rights and related matters.

On the 14th, Ko Ji-yong posted photos on his social media account showing moments from his daily life with his pet dog.

In the photos, Ko Ji-yong is dressed casually and spending a relaxing time with his pet dog. He once looked so gaunt that concerns about his health surfaced, but his latest update, showing him looking considerably healthier, drew attention.

Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Seung-jae, the following year. The three appeared together on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” in 2017 and received widespread affection. However, last July, the two belatedly revealed that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two are currently continuing their legal dispute over child support, visitation and related matters.

Ko Ji-yong said he had filed for an injunction against Heo Yang-im, seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child. Heo Yang-im responded, “Recently, Mr. Ko Ji-yong claimed that I was unfairly restricting his visitation rights with Seung-jae, so I was the first to file a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.” She added, “I intend to facilitate visitation in good faith in accordance with the court’s decision going forward.”

Since then, the personal social media account of their son, Seung-jae, has been deleted, and Heo Yang-im has also temporarily stopped posting on social media. She had previously shared photos and other posts featuring her and Seung-jae.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.