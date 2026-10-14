“Illit copied NewJeans”... Min Hee-jin referred to the Prosecution Service on suspicion of obstruction of business

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, who has claimed that girl group Illit plagiarized NewJeans’ concept, was referred to the Prosecution Service on suspicion of obstruction of business and defamation. Two ADOR vice presidents at the time were also referred.

Yonhap reported on the 13th that the Seoul Yongsan Police Station referred former CEO Min to the Prosecution Service on the 1st on suspicion of obstruction of business and defamation.

Police concluded that Min spread false information with the aim of disparaging HYBE and BELIFT LAB, even though Illit had not plagiarized NewJeans.

The controversy dates back to April 2024. At the time, Min held an emergency press conference and publicly alleged plagiarism, saying, “Illit copied NewJeans’ audition posters, hanbok photoshoot concepts, approach to debuting, choreography, and more.”

In response, BELIFT LAB, the HYBE subsidiary label representing Illit, filed a police complaint against Min, saying, “We are saddened by the situation in which the efforts and achievements of our artists and members are being disparaged because of indiscriminate speculation and false information.”

Police found problems not only with Min’s press conference but also with a statement ADOR released at the time. In connection with ADOR’s statement, issued three days before the press conference, which alleged that Illit had plagiarized NewJeans, police also found grounds for charges against Lee and Shin, who were vice presidents at the time. They were referred on the same day as well.

A court had previously ruled that it was difficult to accept the allegation that Illit had plagiarized NewJeans’ concept.

In March last year, in an injunction case related to NewJeans, the court ruled that it was difficult to conclude that Illit’s concept plagiarized NewJeans’ and that it was also unclear whether NewJeans’ concept qualified for intellectual property protection.

In October of the same year, in the main lawsuit seeking confirmation of the validity of the exclusive contracts, the court found some similarities between the two groups’ plans and photoshoots, but said there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Illit had copied NewJeans’ concept.

Min’s side, however, objected to the police’s decision to refer the case. In a statement on the 14th, Min’s side said, “The police’s partial opinion to refer the case is merely a provisional assessment by an investigative agency, not an indictment by prosecutors or a finding by a court.”

Min’s side also questioned the objective validity of the current assessment, noting that the same police station had previously decided not to refer a related complaint case after finding that Min’s raising of concerns was “a management responsibility grounded in creative ethics.”

Min’s side also called BELIFT LAB’s request to reopen arguments in the damages suit, which is awaiting a ruling, “a delaying tactic by a large corporation seeking to use its vast legal resources to inflict prolonged exhaustion and pressure on an individual.”

The referral means that police found grounds to suspect wrongdoing and sent the case on; it does not mean that Min has been found guilty. Attention is now focused on the subsequent proceedings, including whether the Prosecution Service will indict.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.