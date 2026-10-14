Jong Tae-se ♥ Myung Seo-hyun share surprising update two years after revealing mother-in-law conflict and marital crisis: “We moved to a mansion with a pool”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Nearly two years after former soccer player Jong Tae-se opened up about serious conflict between his wife and his mother and marital problems, he shared a glimpse of a happy family life with his wife, Myung Seo-hyun, and their two children.

On the 14th, Jong Tae-se shared on his social media an interview he did with the Japanese lifestyle magazine OCEANS. The published photos showed him walking side by side outdoors with his wife, Myung Seo-hyun, and their son and daughter, all smiling brightly.

The couple had revealed the crisis in their marriage caused by conflict between his wife and his mother on the MBN variety show “Decision to Divorce at Least Once” in 2024, making this family update, shared after a long while, especially striking.

In the interview, Jong Tae-se expressed his deep affection for his family. “Spending time with my family is my top priority, and my family is the benchmark for everything in my life,” he said. “I’ve always thought that I could give up even my dreams for my wife and children.”

He also shared an update on their two children. “My eldest son is learning soccer and is busy with training and school. My daughter is learning to dance, and she already has very definite tastes in the clothes she likes, so there’s no room for Dad to interfere,” he said with a laugh.

He explained that they spend weekends accommodating their children’s different personalities, saying, “My son likes staying home, while my daughter wants to go out.”

He said they moved to a larger home so the family could spend time together and even put in a swimming pool in the yard. “Falling asleep with my children is the happiest moment in my life,” he said, stressing that no matter how busy he is, he always tries to make time to go to bed with them.

Jong Tae-se said that when he took a coaching job with YSCC Yokohama this year, he made it a condition that he would not live apart from his family. Recalling the time he lived alone in Niigata, he said, “I was so lonely. It was the hardest time in my life.”

He also said, “Having a family helped me get away from the pressure of soccer and find peace of mind,” again emphasizing that his wife and children are the most precious people in his life.

He also said his dream is to take a photo side by side with his son, wearing matching suits, when his son becomes an adult. On the kind of father he hopes to be, he said, “I want to talk with my children at their eye level and be a father who listens to their reasons and explains things, rather than getting angry or saying no outright, and who faces them as an equal.”

These remarks bring to mind the couple’s conflict, which was revealed on television in the past. Jong Tae-se and Myung Seo-hyun appeared on the MBN show “Decision to Divorce at Least Once” in 2024, where they experienced a virtual divorce and opened up about problems in their marriage.

At the time, Myung Seo-hyun shared that she had suffered severe emotional distress because of longstanding conflict with her mother-in-law. During an argument with her husband over his family, she burst into tears, saying, “I’m someone who even thought about dying because of your mother,” prompting an outpouring of sympathy.

Myung Seo-hyun confessed that throughout her marriage she had been unable to talk about the conflict with her mother-in-law even with her own mother. She also revealed that she and her mother hugged and cried after her mother learned about her pain through the show.

She also spoke about how difficult it had been to support her husband, an athlete, while having to shoulder almost all the childcare for their two children on her own. However, Myung Seo-hyun explained at the time, “The conflict with my mother-in-law is what makes us fight. Other than that, there’s no problem,” adding that appearing on the show was a choice they made to repair their relationship.

Afterward, Jong Tae-se appeared to make an active effort to participate in childcare and housework, but the conflict surrounding his family was not easily resolved. The couple showed how they were working to improve their relationship, including by seeking professional counseling.

Nearly two years later, interest in the family’s latest update has grown as Jong Tae-se has expressed his deep affection for his wife and two children through Japanese media. However, he did not specifically say in this interview whether the past conflict with his mother-in-law had been fully resolved.

Jong Tae-se married Myung Seo-hyun, a former flight attendant, in 2013, and they have a son and a daughter. During his playing career, he was beloved by fans under the nickname “People’s Rooney.” Since retiring, he has pursued broadcasting work alongside a career in soccer coaching.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.