Jung Joon-ho and Lee Ha-jeong’s 7-year-old daughter wears a designer padded vest worth around 1.8 million won, following a 3 million won luxury bag

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Yudam, the daughter of actor Jung Joon-ho and broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong, drew attention after being seen wearing an expensive designer padded vest.

On the 14th, Lee Ha-jeong shared a photo on her social media with the caption, "After worship, on our way home, I realized Yudam had left her clothes behind, so we went back to church... Another bittersweet day today."

In the photo, Lee Ha-jeong is taking a mirror selfie in an elevator with her daughter Yudam. The beige padded vest Yudam is wearing especially caught the eye. The item is a kids’ padded vest from luxury brand F, reportedly priced in the 1.8 million won range.

Yudam had previously made headlines for wearing a bag from luxury brand L priced in the 3 million won range. The young daughter’s distinctive designer fashion is once again drawing attention.

Jung Joon-ho and Lee Ha-jeong married in 2011 and have a son and a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.