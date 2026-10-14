“Kim Soo-hyun, don’t even act like you know me”... Eun Hyun-jang, who helped with the lawsuit, stands by his ‘quiet support’ stance

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber Eun Hyun-jang clarified his remark to actor Kim Soo-hyun that “I wish he wouldn’t even act like he knows me,” saying it meant, “I don’t want him to promote products or help me.”

The explanation came after he released a notice concerning the distribution of funds seized from the bank account of Kim Se-ui, head of the Garo Sero Research Institute.

During a YouTube livestream on the 13th, Eun Hyun-jang said, “I’ll say it again. I meant that I didn’t want Mr. Kim Soo-hyun to go out of his way to promote products or help me.”

Earlier, during a livestream on the 12th, Eun Hyun-jang released a notice of the distribution date for claims against the bank account of Kim Se-ui, head of the Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon).

He said, “I was contacted and told to collect a distribution payment from the money seized from Gaseyeon’s bank account,” adding, “The first distribution creditors are Kim Soo-hyun and four others, and the second are Eun Hyun-jang and four others.” He had not actually received any distribution payment; the notice was about the distribution date.

At the time, some viewers reacted by asking whether Kim Soo-hyun shouldn’t show his gratitude to Eun Hyun-jang.

Eun Hyun-jang said, “I don’t want anything from Kim Soo-hyun, and I wish he wouldn’t even act like he knows me,” adding, “I don’t even know Kim Soo-hyun personally.”

He also expressed his support for Kim Soo-hyun.

Eun Hyun-jang said, “A great person like Kim Soo-hyun just needs to go overseas, earn a lot of foreign currency, and become an outstanding actor who contributes to our country. We each just need to do our own jobs where we are.”

He added, “I hope Kim Soo-hyun is happy, earns a lot of money, and gives us good performances.”

Eun Hyun-jang also said that, in connection with the investigation of Kim Se-ui, he and his staff analyzed videos, compiled evidence, and submitted the materials to prosecutors. Eun Hyun-jang claimed that this enabled the criminal proceeds to be estimated at around 170 million won.

Kim Se-ui has been detained and indicted on charges including spreading false information about Kim Soo-hyun and fabricating evidence, and is standing trial.

Police determined that the audio recordings and KakaoTalk conversations released by Kim had been manipulated. Regarding allegations that Kim Soo-hyun had been in a relationship with a minor, police decided not to refer the case to prosecutors, citing insufficient objective evidence to prove the allegations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.