Park Ha-sun abruptly leaves 'Cine Town' after six years... "To focus on acting, her main profession"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Ha-sun is stepping down from the radio DJ role she has held for six years. Having met listeners every morning, she is putting down the microphone to focus on acting, her main profession.

According to an exclusive report by News1 on the 14th, Park Ha-sun will leave SBS Power FM's 'Park Ha-sun's Cine Town' in early November. This comes about six years after she was selected as its DJ in November 2020.

Park Ha-sun has consistently connected with listeners as the DJ of 'Cine Town.' With her signature calm and friendly hosting style, she led the program by sharing stories about movies and music as well as glimpses of her everyday life.

She was especially beloved by listeners, who affectionately called her 'Candy.' Since she continued hosting the radio show while juggling a busy schedule of dramas, theater and variety shows, news of her departure is expected to leave longtime listeners feeling disappointed.

She is leaving to focus more on acting, her main profession. According to reports, Park Ha-sun recently decided to step down from the program after discussions with the production team.

Park Ha-sun made her debut in the 2005 SBS drama 'Love Needs a Miracle.' She later gained widespread popularity through the MBC sitcom 'High Kick! The Revenge of the Short-Legged' and appeared in a range of productions, including 'Two Weeks,' 'Three Days,' 'Drinking Solo,' 'Love Affairs in the Afternoon,' 'Birthcare Center,' 'The In-Laws' and 'The Veil.'

Recently, she has also made her presence felt on the theater stage, beyond the small screen. After appearing in the play 'Our Little Sister' last year, she met audiences in the play 'Hongdo' this April. She is currently continuing her stage work in the play 'The Secret of Flowers.'

She is also active in variety shows. Appearing on JTBC's 'Divorce Re-Boot Camp,' she observes couples' conflicts and personal stories, offering empathy and advice.

Having broadened her activities across dramas, theater and variety shows, Park Ha-sun plans to wrap up her radio DJ career of about six years and focus on new endeavors as an actress.

Meanwhile, 'Cine Town' is an SBS radio program dedicated to film music that has been on the air since 1999. It airs every day from 11 a.m. to noon. The date of Park Ha-sun's final broadcast and the identity of her successor as DJ have not yet been officially confirmed.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.